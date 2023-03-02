Trailing Temjen Imna Along Blazes To Glory With Win By 3,715 Votes In Alongtaki

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nagaland chief Temjen Imna Along was trailing from Nagaland's Alongtaki seat in the early hours on Thursday. But in typical Baazigar fashion, Nagaland's social media sensation, staged a comeback and has now won the election by 3,715 votes.

BJP has done doing exceedingly well in Nagaland with the party on course to register a massive win. The BJP and its alliance partner the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) were leading in 33 of 60 seats in Nagaland as per the trends at 2:10 pm. The BJP had won the Akuluto Assembly constituency unopposed after its candidate Kazheto Kinimi was the only person contesting from the seat.

Notably, the polling across 59 assembly seats in Nagaland was held in a single phase on February 27. The counting of votes polled in the state assembly elections started at 8 am Thursday, March 2.