Last Updated:

Trailing Temjen Imna Along Blazes To Glory With Win By 3,715 Votes In Alongtaki

According to the EC's latest trend as of 11.10 am, eminent Northeast BJP leader and social media sensation Temjen Imna Along is trailing in the Alongtaki seat.

Written By
Ajay Sharma
Temjen Along

Image: Twitter


Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nagaland chief Temjen Imna Along was trailing from Nagaland's Alongtaki seat in the early hours on Thursday. But in typical Baazigar fashion, Nagaland's social media sensation, staged a comeback and has now won the election by 3,715 votes. 

Nagaland

BJP has done doing exceedingly well in Nagaland with the party on course to register a massive win. The BJP and its alliance partner the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) were leading in 33 of  60 seats in Nagaland as per the trends at 2:10 pm. The BJP had won the Akuluto Assembly constituency unopposed after its candidate Kazheto Kinimi was the only person contesting from the seat. 

Nagaland Along

Notably, the polling across 59 assembly seats in Nagaland was held in a single phase on February 27. The counting of votes polled in the state assembly elections started at 8 am Thursday, March 2.

READ | 'He represents Nagaland': Know what PM Modi said about Temjen Imna Along in his rally
READ | Nagaland Elections 2023: Who is Temjen Imna Along, BJP’s social media sensation?
READ | Nagaland Elections 2023: From Neiphiu Rio to Along, key candidates to watch out for
First Published:
COMMENT