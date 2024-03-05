Advertisement

PM Modi in Sangareddy, Telangana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches a scathing attack on the Opposition parties while responding to the family jibe during his rally in Sangareddy, Telangana on Tuesday, March 5. PM Modi said that while the parties of INDI alliance follow the policy of ‘Family First’, for him the nation comes first.

“It's Nation First for me and not Family First,” said PM Modi at Sangareddy rally. PM Modi said that the Opposition parties have been targetting him as he has uncovered their scams.

“Congress and its alliance partners are abusing me and my family. Do you know why they are abusing me? The reason why the mere sight of me makes them restless is because I am unveiling their secrets and scams,” said PM Modi.

"Congress and its allies are abusing Modi and his parivaar. Do you know why they are insulting me? Because I have targeted thousands of crores that they have earned through scams."



PM Modi said that he never makes any personal comment against any political opponent and he is against dynasty politics as it hinders the growth of talented individuals by not offering them opportunities.

“I never make personal comments on anyone, I just say that they are 'Parivarvadi'... When I oppose 'Parivarvad' and say 'Parivarvad' does not let talent grow and hinders the growth of the country as well as the individuals, they do not reply. They say ‘Modi ka koi pariwar hi nahi hai’,” said PM Modi.