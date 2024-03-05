English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 12:41 IST

'Nation First, Not Family First': PM Slams INDI; Says Congress and BRS Indulged in Ghotalabandhan

PM Modi said that he never makes any personal comment against any political opponent and he is against dynasty politics

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Modi in Sangareddy
PM Modi addressing rally in Sangareddy | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

PM Modi in Sangareddy, Telangana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches a scathing attack on the Opposition parties while responding to the family jibe during his rally in Sangareddy, Telangana on Tuesday, March 5. PM Modi said that while the parties of INDI alliance follow the policy of ‘Family First’, for him the nation comes first. 

“It's Nation First for me and not Family First,” said PM Modi at Sangareddy rally. PM Modi said that the Opposition parties have been targetting him as he has uncovered their scams.

Advertisement

“Congress and its alliance partners are abusing me and my family. Do you know why they are abusing me? The reason why the mere sight of me makes them restless is because I am unveiling their secrets and scams,” said PM Modi. 

PM Modi said that he never makes any personal comment against any political opponent and he is against dynasty politics as it hinders the growth of talented individuals by not offering them opportunities. 

“I never make personal comments on anyone, I just say that they are 'Parivarvadi'... When I oppose 'Parivarvad' and say 'Parivarvad' does not let talent grow and hinders the growth of the country as well as the individuals, they do not reply. They say ‘Modi ka koi pariwar hi nahi hai’,” said PM Modi. 

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 12:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

an hour ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

an hour ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

15 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

21 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

21 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan player sparks meme fest with 'Ambani wedding invitation' post

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  2. Gurugram: 5 People Vomit Blood After Consuming Mouth Freshener

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. Lifestyle Changes To Ensure Trouble-Free Periods

    Lifestyle Health11 minutes ago

  4. MMTS Ghatkesar-Lingampalli Train Service Starts Today | Routes

    India News11 minutes ago

  5. Elon Musk criticises Google Gemini

    Tech 12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo