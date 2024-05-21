Naveen Babu Forcing 'Babu Shahi' on Odisha, Says Amit Shah, Urges People to Allow BJP Form Govt

Advertisement

Sambalpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday claimed that BJP has crossed 300 seats in the five phases of the Lok Sabha election and urged the people of Odisha to free the state from ‘Babu Raj (Officer's rule)' and allow the BJP to form government in the Centre as well as in the state.

Addressing an election rally in Sambalpur where the BJP has fielded Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Shah said, "After the fifth phase of polls, the BJP has already bagged 310 seats. We will secure 400 plus seats after the sixth and seventh rounds of polls," Shah claimed.

Advertisement

In a veiled dig at VK Pandian, the Tamil Nadu born former IAS officer and closest aide of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Shah alleged that the state has been ruled by a "handful of officers" and this election will end the ongoing "babu raj" in the state.

'Naveen Babu Forcing Babu Shahi on Odisha'

Taking swipe at Patnaik, Shah further said, “Naveen Babu is forcing 'Babu shahi' on Odisha, and is assaulting the pride and dignity of the Odia people. He is throttling the culture and pride of the state.”

Shah appealed to the voters to make a BJP government in the state to ensure fast-pace development of the state and protection of its rich culture. "A Bhumiputra will rule the land of 'Utkala Bhumi' and not a Tamil babu if people vote for BJP," he said.

Advertisement

"The BJD government wants to convert the Jagannath temple to a commercial centre. The mutts and temples have been destroyed and all four gates of the temple are yet to be opened for the public," Shah said, adding "Even a conspiracy was hatched to halt the world-famous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath."

Shah alleged that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is leaving no stone unturned to "loot mineral resources" of the state.