NIFT Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Soon At nift.ac.in, Check Details Here

NIFT Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Soon | Image: Unsplash

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit card for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2025. The exact release date for the NIFT admit card 2025 has not yet been announced. Candidates should regularly check the official NIFT website for updates on the admit card release and other important information.

Before receiving the admit card, candidates will get a City Intimation Slip containing details about their exam city. This slip will specify only the exam city assigned to each candidate. Please note that requests to change the allocated exam city will not be considered. The NIFT 2025 Admit Card will be issued shortly after the city slip.

NIFT Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the NIFT website homepage.

Step 2: Find and click on the "NIFT Admit Card 2025" link.

Step 3: Enter your login details, including your registered email address and date of birth.

Step 4: Click "Submit" to proceed.

Step 5: Your NIFT admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the admit card for your exam day.

On the NIFT 2025 admit card, candidates will find their name, application number, date of birth (DOB), exam centre details, category, course name, centre code, and other relevant information. Candidates must bring their admit card to the exam centre along with a valid ID proof for verification purposes.