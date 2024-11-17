sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi Nigeria Visit | Manipur Unrest | Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections |

Published 23:53 IST, November 17th 2024

NITI Aayog's MMR Blueprint a Ploy to Separate Mumbai From Maharashtra: Uddhav

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday alleged that the NITI Aayog's blueprint to develop the metropolitan region was a ploy to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra by undermining the BMC's importance.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray
NITI Aayog's MMR Blueprint a Ploy to Separate Mumbai From Maharashtra: Uddhav | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

23:53 IST, November 17th 2024