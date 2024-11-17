Published 23:53 IST, November 17th 2024
NITI Aayog's MMR Blueprint a Ploy to Separate Mumbai From Maharashtra: Uddhav
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday alleged that the NITI Aayog's blueprint to develop the metropolitan region was a ploy to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra by undermining the BMC's importance.
23:53 IST, November 17th 2024