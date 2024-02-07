Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 12:46 IST

Not Invited To Big Events: Akhilesh Yadav Attacks Rahul Gandhi Amid Seat Sharing Talks

Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party is a member of Opposition' INDI Alliance helmed by the Congress party constituted to take on the BJP in the upcoming LS polls

Apoorva Shukla
Akhilesh Yadav Rahul Gandhi
Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi | Image:PTI/File
Rift in INDI Alliance: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, claiming he has not been invited. Signaling a possible rift within the Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive (INDI) Alliance, Akhilesh Yadav said that many big events take place but the Samajwadi leader is not invited. The remarks come at a time when the Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders are engaged in seat-sharing talks in Uttar Pradesh, however, hasn't been able to arrive at a consensus. 

“Many big events are organised, but we are not invited,” said former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Amid seat sharing talks, Akhilesh Yadav had unilaterally announced 11 seats for the Congress party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, however, Congress wished to contest on more seats and the two sides are engaged in a discussion. 

Understanding LS numbers in UP 

In the last Lok Sabha elections, Congress contested 67 of the 80 seats, however, could only win one- the Rae Bareli seat from where Sonia Gandhi fought. However, Samajwadi Party contested in alliance with Mayawati's BSP and fielded candidates on 37 seats, out of which it won only 5. 

Rahul Gandhi's Yatra begins from Dhanbad 

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Sunday resumed from Jharkhand's Dhanbad district. After a night halt in Tundi block of the district on Saturday, the yatra resumed at Govindpur in Dhanbad city on Sunday. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said, "Today, we are in Dhanbad and we will be going to Bokaro."

Published February 4th, 2024 at 10:45 IST

