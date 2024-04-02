BJP Releases List of 112 Candidates For Odisha Assembly Elections | Check Details

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, April 2 released a list of 112 candidates for the Odisha assembly elections which will held alongside the Lok Sabha elections.

BJP releases its list of candidates for the Odisha Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/xFWGlikFpL — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024

According to the list, the party's state President Manmohan Samal will contest from Chandabali, while the former chief Suresh Pujari, an MP in the outgoing Lok Sabha, will fight from Brarajarajnagar.

The Odisha assembly has 147 seats and the BJP has emerged as the main challenger to the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Patnaik has been at the helm of the state since the year 2000.

Earlier, the BJP and the BJD were in talks for an alliance but the negotiations fell through over a seat-sharing arrangement.

The BJD and the BJP won 112 and 23 seats respectively in the 2019 polls in the state where the Congress is the third main party.