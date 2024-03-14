×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 10:23 IST

One Nation, One Election: Kovind Panel to Submit Its Report to President Murmu Today

The high-level committee set up to study the issue of simultaneous national and assembly elections led by Ram Nath Kovind will submit its report today.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
One Nation, One Election: Kovind Panel to Submit Its Report to President Murmu Today
One Nation, One Election: Kovind Panel to Submit Its Report to President Murmu Today | Image:PTI/file
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The high-level committee set up to study the issue of simultaneous national and assembly elections led by Ram Nath Kovind is set to submit its report to President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday. 

The committee is likely to suggest holding simultaneous polls in 2029 and discuss procedural and logistical issues related to the same. 

The report is expected to include a paper by chairperson of the 15th finance commission NK Singh and International Monetary Fund’s Prachi Mishra on the economic viability of simultaneous polls. 

It also features the government data on the three general elections conducted between 1951 to 1967, and argues that simultaneous elections are possible now, claimed sources. 

The continuity of the One Nation, One Election was broken after some state government collpased or dismissed before completing their full term, leading to the conduct of fresh elections. 

The committee, constituted in September last year, is chaired by former President Kovind. It prepared the report after consultations with political parties, former chief election commissioners and constitutional experts to solicit their views and gather opinions on the matter. 

The committee's work include examining the possible affect of synchronised elections on governance, administration, political stability, expenditure, and voter participation, among other aspects.

It has also been tasked with formulating recommendations and presenting a comprehensive report outlining the advantages and disadvantages of the idea, according to government officials. 

Published March 14th, 2024 at 10:23 IST

