Updated March 20th, 2024 at 08:13 IST

Only Brand Thackeray Works in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray on Possible BJP-MNS Alliance

Raj Thackeray on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde in the national capital.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
New political alliance seems to be developing in Maharashtra
New political alliance seems to be developing in Maharashtra | Image: PTI
  • 2 min read
Mumbai: As cousin raj Thackeray met Bharatiya Janata Party's high command in Delhi amid speculations of a possible alliance between both, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray claimed that the BJP was trying to steal a Thackeray as only “brand Thackeray” works in Maharashtra. 

Addressing a gathering in Nanded district, Uddhav Thackeray also said the BJP would not get votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Maharashtra and was therefore trying to ally with Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Mounting an attack on the BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray said that the saffron party first tried to claim the legacy of his father Balasaheb Thackeray. 

On charge of leaving Balasaheb's ideology by entreing into the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Uddhav Thackeray said, “Those who left us are spreading rumours that I have left Bala Saheb's ideology. I have not left Hindutva. There is a difference between our Hindutva and BJP's Hindutva. Our Hindutva is nationalist. Spreading hatred against other religions is not our Hindutva.” 

Possible Alliance Between BJP, MNS 

Raj Thackeray on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde in the national capital. 

Upon arriving in the national capital, Thackeray said, “I was told to come to Delhi. So I came. Let's see.” However, he did not speak to the media after the meeting. Sources said that the MNS is demanding three seats- South Mumbai, Shirdi and Nashik, to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

Raj Thackeray had parted ways with the Shiv Sena, when it was undivided and led by his cousin. However, his MNS could not make much impact even though he is seen as a powerful orator and enjoys a certain following.

If given entry to the NDA fold with seats to contest in the upcoming polls, Raj Thackeray may get a shot at reviving his and his party's political fortunes. 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 08:13 IST

