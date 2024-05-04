Pakistan For Congress? After Praising Rahul Gandhi, Pak Leader Campaigns for Amethi Candidate

Advertisement

New Delhi: After praising Rahul Gandhi, former Pakistan minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain rolled out campaign for Congress candidate from Amethi for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In a social media post by Chaudhry, Pakistan's former Information and Broadcasting minister, who once proudly declared Pakistan's involvement in the Pulwama attack in October 2020, he urged the voters of Amethi to defeat BJP candidate Smriti Irani.

“Hope Amethi will defeat this hate monger @smritiirani,” he wrote on X.

After Praising Rahul Gandhi, ex-Pakistan Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain campaigns for Congress candidate from Amethi.



This is not the first time the Pakistani leader pitched for Congress. Earlier this month, he showered praise on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, drawing sharp criticism from the BJP.

This is not the first time the Pakistani leader pitched for Congress. Earlier this month, he showered praise on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, drawing sharp criticism from the BJP.

He shared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's speech targetting BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the caption “Rahul on fire.”

'Congress Dying, Pakistan Crying'

Taking a swipe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Congress-Pakistan relations have been exposed.

Affirming that Congress is a ‘mureed (follower)’ of Pakistan, PM Modi said that some powers want to make ‘shehzada (Rahul Gandhi)' the Prime Minister of India.

Addressing an election rally in Gujarat, the Prime Minister said, “Congress is dying here and Pakistanis are crying. Pakistan leaders are praying and excited to make 'shehzada' of Congress India's prime minister. We all know that Congress party is a 'mureed' (follower) of Pakistan. The Congress-Pakistan relationship has been exposed.”

“Some powers in the world want a weak government to be at the helm in India. They want a government which sends dossier like the Congress. They want a power in India which ruled before 2014. But Modi's government neither bows down to anyone nor stops in taking action,” he added.

