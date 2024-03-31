Updated March 31st, 2024 at 15:14 IST
INDI Vs PDM in Uttar Pradesh: Pallavi Patel, Asaduddin Owaisi Announce New Alliance Ahead of LS Poll
Apart from AIMIM and Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), parties including Premchand Bind's Pragatisheel Manav Samaj Party and Rashtriya Uday Party are also part of the bloc
- Elections
- 1 min read
Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
New Alliance announced by Owaisi, Patel | Image:ANI
Advertisement
Lucknow: Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) led by Pallavi Patel has announced a new alliance on Sunday, March 31, with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. This comes after Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) snubbed Samajwadi Party and the INDI alliance.
Apart from AIMIM and Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), parties including Premchand Bind's Pragatisheel Manav Samaj Party and Rashtriya Uday Party are also part of the alliance.
Advertisement
(This is a breaking copy)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published March 31st, 2024 at 15:14 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.