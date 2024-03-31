Advertisement

Lucknow: Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) led by Pallavi Patel has announced a new alliance on Sunday, March 31, with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. This comes after Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) snubbed Samajwadi Party and the INDI alliance.

Apart from AIMIM and Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), parties including Premchand Bind's Pragatisheel Manav Samaj Party and Rashtriya Uday Party are also part of the alliance.

Advertisement

(This is a breaking copy)

Advertisement