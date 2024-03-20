Pappu Yadav Joins Congress Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls In Exchange For Purnea Seat

Advertisement

Patna: Rajesh Ranjan popularly known as Pappu Yadav joined the Congress party ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha Elections, sources said on Wednesday, March 20. Pappu Yadav is likely to merge his Jan Adhikar Party with the Congress. Sources say he will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections on a Congress ticket from Purnea.

Pappu Yadav had floated his own party- Jan Adhikar Party in 2015 after he was expelled from Lalu Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal for 6 years for anti-party activities. Pappu Yadav has served as a member of Parliament.

Pappu Yadav debuted in politics in 1990 when he contested in Bihar Assembly elections as an independent candidate from Madhepura. A five-time MP, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav had defeated hen JD(U) president Sharad Yadav in Madhepura in the 2014 general elections, however, he lost the 2020 Bihar assembly elections.

Why Will Pappu Yadav Merge His Party?

Question arises that when Papu Yadav floated his own party, he claimed that the Jan Adhikar Party would emerge as a third front different from the Janata Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal, why would he merge his party with Congress ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections.

The answer lies in Bihar's Purnea parliamentary seat. Pappu Yadav wanted to contest elections from the Purnea seat, however, as part of the INDI alliance, the Congress party wanted to field its own candidate from Purnea. Therefore, Pappu Yadav has reportedly decided to merge his party with the Congress.

Pappu Yadav's wife Ranjeet Ranjan is also associated with the Congress party and is a Rajya Sabha MP from the grand old party. Sources said that Pappu Yadav met Lalu Yadav over the same.

Pappu Yadav's Meeting With Lalu Kicks Off Speculations

Late night on Tuesday, Pappu Yadav met RJD chief Lalu Yadav and former deputy CM of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav. Sharing glimpse of the meeting Pappu Yadav said that the leaders discussed strategy to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party. He called Lalu Yadav a “father figure” in his post on X.

Image: X/ Pappu Yadav

“Today, a meeting in a family atmosphere with the guardian and father figure respected Lalu ji and honorable leader of opposition brother Tejashwi ji! Together, the strategy to oust BJP in Bihar was discussed. Strength of INDIA alliance in Bihar, 100% success in Seemanchal, Kosi, Mithilanchal is the target,” said Pappu Yadav in his post on X.

