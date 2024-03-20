×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

Pappu Yadav Joins Congress Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls In Exchange For Purnea Seat

Pappu Yadav had floated his own party- Jan Adhikar Party in 2015 after he was expelled from Lalu Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal for 6 years

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Pappu Yadav Joins Congress
Pappu Yadav Joins Congress | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Patna: Rajesh Ranjan popularly known as Pappu Yadav joined the Congress party ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha Elections, sources said on Wednesday, March 20. Pappu Yadav is likely to merge his Jan Adhikar Party with the Congress. Sources say he will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections on a Congress ticket from Purnea. 

Pappu Yadav had floated his own party- Jan Adhikar Party in 2015 after he was expelled from Lalu Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal for 6 years for anti-party activities. Pappu Yadav has served as a member of Parliament. 

Advertisement

Pappu Yadav debuted in politics in 1990 when he contested in Bihar Assembly elections as an independent candidate from Madhepura. A five-time MP, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav had defeated hen JD(U) president Sharad Yadav in Madhepura in the 2014 general elections, however, he lost the 2020 Bihar assembly elections. 

Why Will Pappu Yadav Merge His Party? 

Question arises that when Papu Yadav floated his own party, he claimed that the Jan Adhikar Party would emerge as a third front different from the Janata Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal, why would he merge his party with Congress ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections. 

The answer lies in Bihar's Purnea parliamentary seat. Pappu Yadav wanted to contest elections from the Purnea seat, however, as part of the INDI alliance, the Congress party wanted to field its own candidate from Purnea. Therefore, Pappu Yadav has reportedly decided to merge his party with the Congress. 

Advertisement

Pappu Yadav's wife Ranjeet Ranjan is also associated with the Congress party and is a Rajya Sabha MP from the grand old party. Sources said that Pappu Yadav met Lalu Yadav over the same. 

Pappu Yadav's Meeting With Lalu Kicks Off Speculations 

Late night on Tuesday, Pappu Yadav met RJD chief Lalu Yadav and former deputy CM of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav. Sharing glimpse of the meeting Pappu Yadav said that the leaders discussed strategy to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party. He called Lalu Yadav a “father figure” in his post on X. 

Image: X/ Pappu Yadav 
Image: X/ Pappu Yadav 

“Today, a meeting in a family atmosphere with the guardian and father figure respected Lalu ji and honorable leader of opposition brother Tejashwi ji! Together, the strategy to oust BJP in Bihar was discussed. Strength of INDIA alliance in Bihar, 100% success in Seemanchal, Kosi, Mithilanchal is the target,” said Pappu Yadav in his post on X. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 15:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

India News LIVE

a few seconds ago
Danish Ali

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

a few seconds ago
Two Minors Held For Throwing Water Balloons For 'Fun' On Passersby In Delhi's Vasant Kunj

Two Minors Held For Throw

a minute ago
Election Commision

Elections 2024

a minute ago
Khan Younis airstrikes

Battle in Khan Younis

2 minutes ago
Million Dollar Mistake: Real Estate Agent Accidentally Burns Down Luxury Home Worth ₹ 24 Crore

Million Dollar Mistake

2 minutes ago
Babar Azam during the ODI World Cup 2023

Wasim ready to play

3 minutes ago
NEET UG 2024 Exam Postponed Due to Lok Sabha Elections; Check New Date and Schedule

NEET UG 2024 Dates

4 minutes ago
Elvish Yadav Controversy

Major Update On Elvish

4 minutes ago
SRH and Ashwin

Ashwin STUNNED by SRH

4 minutes ago
Apple watch

Apple Watch Ultra 2

5 minutes ago
Kargil City Found Closed Amid Massive Rally To Demand Statehood, Sixth Schedule For Ladakh

Kargil Observes Strike

6 minutes ago
Tencent Reports Strong Revenue Growth Amid Game Sales Recovery

Tencent Q4 revenue falls

7 minutes ago
Volkswagen's automated driving technology to see Mobileye partnership

Volkswagen's driving tech

8 minutes ago
Two of Elvish Yadav's associates have been arrested in connection with the snake venom case.

Elvish Yadav Associates

8 minutes ago
To ensure smooth and fast transportation of the ambulance carrying the organ, around 35 traffic police personnel were deployed on the dedicated green corridor.

Green Corridor

9 minutes ago
Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday

Amit Shah-Thackeray Meet

10 minutes ago
hardik pandya dialouge went viral

Rohit snubs MI session

12 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kolkata Building Collapse: TMC Govt Draws Flak As Death Toll Rises to 10

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Priyanka Asked My Ex-Husband To Talk Smack About My 'Charitra': BJP MLA

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  3. EC Declares Six Lok Sabha Constituencies As 'Financially Sensitive'

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Divya Agarwal Open Up About Life After Marriage With Apurva Padgaonkar

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  5. Hanuman Chalisa Row: What Led to Mega Protest in Bengaluru | Key Points

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo