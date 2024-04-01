Advertisement

Patna: Former MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav has once again urged Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Yadav to reconsider his decision on Purnea seat, while announcing that he would be filing his nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on April 4.

Pappu Yadav had recently joined the Congress party, merging his Jan Adhikar Party, with the hope of contesting the Purnea Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket. However, Lalu Yadav allotted the party symbol to Janata Dal United turncoat Bima Bharti. Bima Bharti has demanded Purnea seat while joining the RJD.

Pappu Yadav To File Nomination on April 4

Earlier, Pappu Yadav had announced that he will file nomination from the Purnea Lok Sabha seat on April 2, which has now been postponed.

“For the convenience of the friends of Purnea Lok Sabha constituency spread across the country who want to participate in my public nomination, the nomination date proposed by the great people of Purnea has been changed to April 4 instead of April 2,” said Pappu Yadav in a post on X.

देश भर में फैले पूर्णिया लोकसभा क्षेत्र के साथी मेरे जन नामांकन में शामिल होना चाहते हैं, उनकी सुविधा के लिए पूर्णिया की महान जनता द्वारा प्रस्तावित नामांकन तिथि 2 अप्रैल की जगह 4 अप्रैल हो गया है। आप सब इसमें शामिल हो, आशीष दें🙏🏼!



बिहार में INDIA गठबंधन के बड़े भाई राज़द के… — Pappu Yadav (@pappuyadavjapl) March 31, 2024

Reconsider Your Decision: Pappu Yadav to Lalu

Pappu Yadav has once again urged Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav to reconsider his decision of feilding JDU turncoat Bima Bharti from Purnea. He asked Lalu Yadav to leave Purnea seat for Congress. Both RJD and Congress are part of the Opposition's INDI alliance.

Calling RJD- “elder brother of Congress in Bihar,” Pappu Yadav said, “Lalu ji is again requested to reconsider the Purnea seat in the interest of the INDI alliance and leave it for the Congress party to contest.”

