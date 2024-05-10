Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking exclusively with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, recalled how once a Congress leader accused him of having 250 pair of clothes. The incident dates back to the time when Modi was serving as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

During the exclusive conversation, the Prime Minister recalled how the Congress leaders have accused him of having 250 pair of clothes. PM asserted that he asked the public if they wanted a Chief Minister who owns 250 pair of clothes, or someone who is embroiled in corruption. The public chose him, said the Prime Minister. He said that he accepted the charge of having 250 pair of clothes, and elaborated how the public chose him over the corrupt leaders.

"Once Congress leaders in Gujarat levelled an allegation that Modi has 250 pairs of clothes. On that very day, I had a public meeting where I addressed the allegation. I said that either you have wrongly attached the number 2 or wrongly attached the number 5. But despite their allegation being a false one, I accepted it," said PM Modi.

"I asked if the people want a Chief Minister with 250 pair of clothes or CM of a party whose son-in-law has grabbed land of poor worth Rs 250 crore. I asked if they wanted a CM with 250 pair of clothes or a party's CM whose son-in-law has Rs 250 crore deposited in foreign banks," he added. Prime Minister said that the public chose him. And it was after that day that any Congress leader from Gujarat has not dared to make a personal attack against him.

Prime Minister said that his third term is going to be a nightmare for the corrupt. “Our agencies have recovered Rs 125,000 crore looted money. We see piles and piles of cash being seized on TV. This is the money of middle-class people and they have all the rights to get it back,” said PM Modi, adding that he is mulling leagal options to return the looted cash to the general public.

On the question, “In 10 years, why has corruption not been completely wiped out? Is Income Tax, CBI, ED being misused? Why does the opposition say only their leaders are targeted?,” PM said, “When I came to power, I gave the probe agencies a completely free hand. My fight against corruption was not guided by vengeance. I made it clear to agencies to take action irrespective of person or party.” He said that only those untainted can fight against corruption.

During the most-awaited 100-minute interview, PM Modi exuded confidence in winning the 2024 general elections with over 400+ seats. He asserted that the NDA-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will cross 400 seats on June 4 and also spoke on a wide range of issues, including corruption, politics, Pakistan, foreign policies, vision for Bharat and current global challenges.