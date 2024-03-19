Updated March 19th, 2024 at 12:15 IST
BREAKING | After Being Dropped Out of NDA, Pashupati Paras Resigns From Modi Cabinet
Pashupati Paras said that grave injustice has been done to him and his party.
Patna: Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party supremo Pashupati Paras has resigned from the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, March 19, a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA announced seat-sharing arrangement with allies in Bihar.
After resigning from the post of Union Minister, Pashupati Kumar Paras said that injustice has been done to him and his party. Paras has been demanding ticket for all the five sitting MPs of the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party in Bihar. He himself wanted to contest from Ram Vilas' bastion Hajipur as a NDA candidate.
“Yesterday, the NDA alliance announced the list of 40 candidates for Bihar Lok Sabha. Our party had five MPs & I worked with utmost sincerity. Injustice has been done with us & our party. Therefore, I resign from the post of Union Minister,” said Paras after his resignation.
Speculations are rife regarding Pashupati Kumar Paras walking out of the NDA since the day Chirag Paswan met BJP national president JP Nadda last week. Chirag Paswan had then claimed that the meeting's output was positive, signalling that seat sharing would be announced when the time comes.
BJP on Paras Vs Chirag in Bihar
On the question of NDA handing over Hajipur Lok Sabha seat to Chirag Paswan despite his uncle Pashupati Paras staking claim over it, Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary said that talks are going on with Paras. Paswan's estranged uncle Paras represents the constituency in the outgoing Lok Sabha and had been pitching his claim over it.
Pashupati Paras May Walk Out of NDA
Pashupati Paras has already expressed displeasure with the BJP after it sealed its alliance with Chirag Paswan a few days back, claiming that his doors are open and he may walk out if not treated well within the alliance.
Paras held a meeting with senior leaders of the party at his official residence in New Delhi to discuss the future course of action after seat sharing was announced. Paras had earlier said that he will wait until the list is out.
“We have not had any discussion with anyone if you are speaking about INDIA Alliance. No, never. We have not spoken with anyone. There are 5 MPs in our party. NDA Alliance should have followed the 'sitting-getting goal'. But justice was not done to our party. Until the list of NDA Alliance in Bihar is published, we will wait. I also urge their central leadership to reconsider,” said Pashupati Kumar Paras earlier.
NDA Picks Chirag Paswan, Drops Paras
NDA on Monday finalised its seat-sharing formula in Bihar for Lok Sabha elections, announcing the BJP will contest 17 constituencies, the JD(U) 16 and Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas) five, while rebuffing the claims of the LJP faction led by Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras. Two other NDA allies - Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha - will contest one seat each, Vinod Tawde, the BJP's in-charge for elections in Bihar.
This will be the first time the BJP has got more seats than Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) in Bihar, underscoring the change in their equations after they joined hands a few months back.
Published March 19th, 2024 at 07:56 IST