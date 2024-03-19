BREAKING | After Being Dropped Out of NDA, Pashupati Paras Resigns From Modi Cabinet

Chirag Paswan (right) got his place in the NDA while his uncle Pashupati Paras was dropped out of the seat sharing alliance | Image:PTI

Advertisement

Patna: Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party supremo Pashupati Paras has resigned from the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, March 19, a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA announced seat-sharing arrangement with allies in Bihar.

After resigning from the post of Union Minister, Pashupati Kumar Paras said that injustice has been done to him and his party. Paras has been demanding ticket for all the five sitting MPs of the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party in Bihar. He himself wanted to contest from Ram Vilas' bastion Hajipur as a NDA candidate.

Advertisement

“Yesterday, the NDA alliance announced the list of 40 candidates for Bihar Lok Sabha. Our party had five MPs & I worked with utmost sincerity. Injustice has been done with us & our party. Therefore, I resign from the post of Union Minister,” said Paras after his resignation.

#BREAKING | Grave injustice to me and my party: 'Furious' Cabinet Minister Pashupati Paras resigns after being dropped out of NDA seat-sharing pact in Bihar, likely to contest against Chirag Paswan in Hajipur



Tune in for the latest updates: https://t.co/JU7FOwMtvG… pic.twitter.com/Hzrw4aeL4q — Republic (@republic)

Pashupati Paras Tenders Resignation

Speculations are rife regarding Pashupati Kumar Paras walking out of the NDA since the day Chirag Paswan met BJP national president JP Nadda last week. Chirag Paswan had then claimed that the meeting's output was positive, signalling that seat sharing would be announced when the time comes.

Advertisement

BJP on Paras Vs Chirag in Bihar

On the question of NDA handing over Hajipur Lok Sabha seat to Chirag Paswan despite his uncle Pashupati Paras staking claim over it, Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary said that talks are going on with Paras. Paswan's estranged uncle Paras represents the constituency in the outgoing Lok Sabha and had been pitching his claim over it.

Advertisement

#BREAKING | After NDA announced seat-sharing alliance with allies, Pashupati Paras is likely to resign from Modi Cabinet today



Tune in for latest updates: https://t.co/JU7FOwMtvG#NDAAlliance #LokSabha #LokSabhaElection2024 #Modi pic.twitter.com/Q02VyK7HUd — Republic (@republic)

Pashupati Paras May Walk Out of NDA

Pashupati Paras has already expressed displeasure with the BJP after it sealed its alliance with Chirag Paswan a few days back, claiming that his doors are open and he may walk out if not treated well within the alliance.

Advertisement

Paras held a meeting with senior leaders of the party at his official residence in New Delhi to discuss the future course of action after seat sharing was announced. Paras had earlier said that he will wait until the list is out.

“We have not had any discussion with anyone if you are speaking about INDIA Alliance. No, never. We have not spoken with anyone. There are 5 MPs in our party. NDA Alliance should have followed the 'sitting-getting goal'. But justice was not done to our party. Until the list of NDA Alliance in Bihar is published, we will wait. I also urge their central leadership to reconsider,” said Pashupati Kumar Paras earlier.

Advertisement

NDA Picks Chirag Paswan, Drops Paras

NDA on Monday finalised its seat-sharing formula in Bihar for Lok Sabha elections, announcing the BJP will contest 17 constituencies, the JD(U) 16 and Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas) five, while rebuffing the claims of the LJP faction led by Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras. Two other NDA allies - Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha - will contest one seat each, Vinod Tawde, the BJP's in-charge for elections in Bihar.

Advertisement

This will be the first time the BJP has got more seats than Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) in Bihar, underscoring the change in their equations after they joined hands a few months back.