Mangalagiri: The Pawan Kalyan-led Janasena, an NDA constituent from Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday announced the names of 11 more candidates for the May 13 Legislative Assembly election in the state. After announcing the names of five candidates initially, Kalyan followed it up with two more. Today he named 11 nominees, taking the total to 18 so far. "In total, candidates for 18 seats have been finalised. Avanigadda, Palakonda and Visakhapatnam South candidates are yet to be finalised," the party said in a press release.

As part of a seat-sharing deal among Andhra Pradesh NDA partners, who include TDP and BJP, Janasena has been allocated 21 Assembly and two Lok Sabha segments for the forthcoming polls.

Kalyan will contest from Pithapuram Assembly constituency, followed by L Madhavi (Nellimerla), K Ramakrishna (Anakapalli), P Nanaji (Kakinada Rural), B Balaramakrishna (Rajanagaram) and N Manohar (Tenali). Likewise, K Durgesh will contest from Nidadavolu, P Ramesh Babu (Pendurthi), S Vijay Kumar (Elamanchili), G Satyanarayana (P Gannavaram), D Varaprasad (Razole), B Srinivas (Tadepalligudem) and P Anjaneyulu (Bhimavaram). Further, B Nayakar will contest from Narasapuram, P Dharmaraju (Unguturu), C Balaraju (Polavaram), A Srinivasulu (Tirupati) and Y Bhaskar Rao (Railway Kodur). Earlier, Kalyan announced that T Uday Srinivas will contest from the Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency.

Janasena still has to announce the names of candidates for three more Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha constituency.

Recently, NDA constituents in the southern state had finalised their seat-sharing formula for the Parliamentary and Assembly polls, as per which the BJP will contest six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats and TDP 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha seats.

The simultaneous Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha polls to 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the results will be declared on June 4.