New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday, April 7, announced party's candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Kashmir. Mehbooba Mufti to contest Lok Sabha polls from Anantnag Lok Sabha seat. Speculations are rife that Ghulam Nabi Azad may contest from the Anantnag seat.

PDP Parliamentary Board Chief Sartaj Madni said the party's youth wing president Waheed Parra will contest the polls from Srinagar and former Rajya Sabha member Mir Fayaz from Baramulla.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti to contest LS polls from Anantnag, youth wing prez Waheed Parra from Srinagar, ex-RS member Mir Fayaz from Baramulla — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 7, 2024

Mufti and Madni announced the candidates for the Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir during a press conference and said that the PDP will support the Congress on two Jammu region seats of Udhampur and Jammu.

She attacked the BJP alleging that the current situation of Kashmir is not acceptable. “There is a very difficult atmosphere. Agencies action is going on. Journalists can't talk. People not getting jobs because their relative was a militant. If somebody talks, they're being perceived as anti-national. Somebody has to talk. People had to face a lot,” said Mufti.

Disappointed by Abdullah: Mufti Over Fielding Candidates

Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP announced the candidates for Kashmir after National Conference leader Omar Abdullah refused an alliance in the Kashmir region. Mehbooba Mufti said that she wished to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections together, however, was disappointed by Farooq Abdullah's decision.

The Lok Sabha polls in the Union Territory will be held in the first five phases on April 19 (Udhampur), April 26 (Jammu), May 7 (Anantnag-Rajouri), May 13 (Srinagar) and May 20 (Baramulla).The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.