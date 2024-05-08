Advertisement

New Delhi: In a fresh attack on the Congress party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused it of disrespecting former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. While addressing a rally on Wednesday, May 8, in Telangana's Karimnagar, PM alleged that Congress denied entry to Rao's dead body in its office. PM blamed dynastic politics for the same.

“Due to this policy of 'family first', Congress has disrespected PV Narasimha Rao, even after his death, they denied the entry of his dead body in the Congress' office,” said PM Modi during the Karimnagar rally.

“BJP always works on the 'nation first' policy whereas Congress and BRS work on the principle of 'family first'. Their political parties are like 'by the family, for the family, of the family'. Congress and BRS are no different and what connects them? Corruption, appeasement politics and the model of zero governance connect these two parties,” said the PM during his poll rally.

#WATCH | In his address to a public meeting in Telangana's Karimnagar, PM Narendra Modi says, "Due to this policy of 'family first', Congress has disrespected PV Narasimha Rao, even after his death, they denied the entry of his dead body in the Congress' office. BJP-NDA govt… pic.twitter.com/yFHVdRN19A — ANI (@ANI)

BJP Govt Respected Rao by Awarding Bharat Ratna: PM

“BJP-NDA govt respected PV Narasimha Rao by awarding Bharat Ratna to him,” he added. Former PM PV Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh were awarded the country's highest civilian honour - Bharat Ratna - earlier this year. The award was received by his kin at a ceremony attended at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

On Rao being honored with Bharat Ratna, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, “As the ninth prime minister of India, P V Narasimha Rao led far-reaching economic reforms. Earlier, in his youth, he had taken an active part in the freedom struggle, especially against the misrule and oppression in the Nizam-ruled Hyderabad. He was known for his command over several languages and literature." "Narasimha Rao steered India through critical transformations and also enriched its cultural and intellectual heritage," the Prime Minister

PV Narasimha Rao was a Congressman who served as India’s ninth Prime Minister from 1991-1996. It was Narasimha Rao who was responsible for India’s economic liberalisation in 1991, when he employed Dr Manmohan Singh as finance minister to open the economy and bring about the transformation.