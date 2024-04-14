×

Updated April 14th, 2024 at 11:35 IST

Big Takeaways | PM Promises Strict Action Against Corrupt, Rs 5 L Coverage For Indians Above 70

"Our focus is on dignity and quality of life from investment to job creation," PM Modi said, releasing the manifesto

Reported by: Digital Desk
BJP Manifesto
BJP Manifesto | Image:video grab
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: Unveiling the Sankalp Patra at BJP's headquarters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the reason why the whole country is looking forward to the manifesto is because his government has fulfilled all its promises in the last ten years. "Yuva shakti, Nari Shakti, Gareeb and Kisan are the four pillars of our Sankalp Patra," said PM Modi. "Our focus is on dignity and quality of life from investment to job creation," PM Modi further added. Stressing on quantity and quality of opportunities, PM Modi stressed that his government will focus on not only create infrastructure for job creations but will also focus on startups, global centres and high-value services.

PM Modi said that his government has decided to expand the ambit of the Garib Kalyan Yojana, he said that it is not only enough to uplift the poor but to ensure that they do not slip back into poverty. In a bid to ensure that PM Modi said that under this intitative, free ration will be provided to the poor for the next five years. "We will ensure that the poor not only receives food but it also has nutrition. 

He also announced the expansion of the Jan Aushadi Kendras, offering 80 per cent discount on medicines, across the country. Revealing the manifesto, he said that all Indians above 70 will receive coverage upto Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. “This is for all our senior citizens, especially from the medical class, who are worried about their medical expenses.”

Here are all the Sankalps announced by PM Modi:

  • Medical Coverage Up to Rs 5 Lakh For All Indians Under Ayushman Bharat Yojana

The biggest concern of the elderly is how they will afford treatment for their ailments. This concern is even more serious for the middle class. BJP has now taken the 'Sankalp' that every individual above 70 years of age will be brought within the purview of Ayushman Bharat Yojana, said PM Modi.

  • Free Ration, Free Electricity: PM Modi's Big Push For The Poor Under Garib Kalyan Yojana

3 crore more houses for the poor, free ration for next 5 years, free electricity to the poor, said PM Modi while reading out the 'Sankalp Patra'

From Rs 10 Lakh to Rs 20 Lakh, MUDRA Yojana limit doubled

BJP has taken one more 'Sankalp' - under MUDRA Yojana loans up to Rs 10 Lakh were provided. Now the BJP has decided to increase the limit to Rs 20 Lakh, said PM Modi


 
 

 

Published April 14th, 2024 at 10:11 IST

