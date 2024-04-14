Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, April 12, addressing an election rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur asserted that the BJP -led NDA government in the Centre ended sufferings of people of Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating Article 370.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed poll rally in Udhampur on Friday as a star campaigner for Union minister and BJP candidate Jitendra Singh. Jitendra Singh is seeking re-election for a third consecutive time from the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat. Voting will take place in the first phase on April 19.

PM Modi said that the Opposition parties including Congress, National Conference and PDP continued with Article 370 to remain in power. He said if any party claims to reinstate Article 370, the people of the country will noteven look at their face.

“For the sake of power, they had built a wall of 370 in Jammu and Kashmir...Due to your blessings, Modi demolished the wall of Article 370. I have also buried the debris of that wall in the ground. I challenge any political party in India, especially Congress, to announce that they will bring back Article 370. This country won't even look at them,” said PM Modi at the Udhampur rally.

PM Modi on Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir

"Modi thinks far ahead. So what has happened so far is just the trailer. I have to get busy in creating a new and wonderful picture of the new Jammu and Kashmir. The time is not far when Assembly Elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir will get the status of statehood. You will be able to share your dreams with your MLA and your ministers..." said PM Modi during Udhampur rally.

Politics Meant For the Family, By the Family: PM

Prime Minister Modi said that the Opposition parties are only functioning for the family and by the family.

“Congress, National Conference, PDP and all other parties want to take Jammu and Kashmir back to those old days. No one has caused as much damage to Jammu and Kashmir as these family-run parties have done. Here political party means of the family, by the family and for the family,” said PM Modi.

