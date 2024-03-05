Advertisement

PM Modi in Odisha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, March 5, claimed that Odisha has a crucial role to play in India's development while addressing a rally in Jajpur.

Addressing the audience present at the rally, the Prime Minister said, “You people coming here in such large numbers shows the mood of the East. Odisha's resolution is very clear today. This resolution is ‘Abki Baar 400 Paar’”.

PM Modi Slams Congress

Hitting out at the Congress party, PM Modi said that earlier the Congress government used to ask for guarantee from the poor, a tradition which was changed after he took over the top post.

“When the poor asked for help from the Congress governments, they demanded guarantees. They (Congress) demanded guarantees from everybody. After 2014, the son of a poor man came to power and became the Prime Minister, he said that Modi would become the guarantee for the poor.”

"Before 2014, focus of Congress and its allies was only on filling their coffers," said PM Modi at the rally.