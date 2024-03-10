×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 17:52 IST

'PM Modi Most Popular Not Only in India...': BJP Slams SP, Says 'Hooliganism is Going to Lose Again'

The BJP said that, under PM Modi's leadership, the party would continue to hand the Samajwadi Party 'shameful' defeats as it has done before.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The BJP's statement came in response to remarks made by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav against PM Modi.
The BJP's statement came in response to remarks made by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav against PM Modi. | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lucknow: The Bhartiya Janata Party, on Sunday, hit back at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for his latest comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Saturday, Yadav compared PM Modi to the German Second World War-era leader Adolf Hitler, without taking his name. "Those who came (to power) in 2014 are going to go (out of power) in 2024. Once, 10 years were Hitler's time. He could not stay there for more than 10 years. So now he too (apparently pointing towards Prime Minister Modi) has completed 10 years," he said.

Hitler had ruled Germany from August 2, 1934 to April 30, 1945. 

Advertisement

Following Yadav's comments, BJP UP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary issued a statement saying that such remarks only show the SP leader's frustration. He noted that the BJP had already handed SP ‘shameful’ defeats in 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2022. Furthermore, under PM Modi's leadership, the BJP would once again defeat SP in 2024 and beyond.  

"As the elections are approaching, their frustration is increasing. As their alliance partners are leaving one by one, their mental balance has been lost in frustration. He will have to suffer the consequences of the derogatory remarks that he has made about the prime minister," he said. 

Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya warned the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief in a post on social media platform 'X' "SP chief Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji should keep in mind that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji is the most popular leader not only in India but in the world," Maurya said in his post.

"The BJP won the 2014/2017/2019 and 2022 elections (Lok Sabha-Vidhan Sabha) and is going to win 2024 also. The SP's hooliganism is going to lose again. India will not tolerate Modi ji's insult," he said.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 17:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

22 minutes ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

28 minutes ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

an hour ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

an hour ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

an hour ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

an hour ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

an hour ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

an hour ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

an hour ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

a day ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

a day ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

a day ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Hooliganism Going to Lose Again': BJP's Sharp Retort to Akhilesh Yadav

    Lok Sabha Elections22 minutes ago

  2. Janhvi Kapoor Glitters In Sheer Blue Saree

    Web Stories24 minutes ago

  3. TBMAUJ Singer Raghav Says He Was ‘Scared’ To Remake The Title Song

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  4. Murder Mubarak Director On Working With Pankaj Tripathi

    Entertainment33 minutes ago

  5. Oscars 2024: When And Where To Watch 96th Academy Awards In India

    Entertainment33 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo