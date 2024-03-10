Advertisement

Lucknow: The Bhartiya Janata Party, on Sunday, hit back at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for his latest comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Saturday, Yadav compared PM Modi to the German Second World War-era leader Adolf Hitler, without taking his name. "Those who came (to power) in 2014 are going to go (out of power) in 2024. Once, 10 years were Hitler's time. He could not stay there for more than 10 years. So now he too (apparently pointing towards Prime Minister Modi) has completed 10 years," he said.

Hitler had ruled Germany from August 2, 1934 to April 30, 1945.

Advertisement

Following Yadav's comments, BJP UP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary issued a statement saying that such remarks only show the SP leader's frustration. He noted that the BJP had already handed SP ‘shameful’ defeats in 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2022. Furthermore, under PM Modi's leadership, the BJP would once again defeat SP in 2024 and beyond.

"As the elections are approaching, their frustration is increasing. As their alliance partners are leaving one by one, their mental balance has been lost in frustration. He will have to suffer the consequences of the derogatory remarks that he has made about the prime minister," he said.

Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya warned the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief in a post on social media platform 'X' "SP chief Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji should keep in mind that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji is the most popular leader not only in India but in the world," Maurya said in his post.

"The BJP won the 2014/2017/2019 and 2022 elections (Lok Sabha-Vidhan Sabha) and is going to win 2024 also. The SP's hooliganism is going to lose again. India will not tolerate Modi ji's insult," he said.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI.