PM Modi Offers Prayers at Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple in Telangana | In Pics

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple at Vemulawada, ahead of addressing a poll rally in Telangana's Karimnagar. The temple is situated at about 150 km from Hyderabad.

The temple priests applied tilak on Modi's forehead and gave Vedic blessings.

“This morning at Vemulawada, I prayed at the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam. As the MP from Kashi, the connect with this Temple felt even greater. I prayed for the good health and prosperity of my fellow 140 crore Indians,” said PM Modi in a post on X after visiting the temple.

Following the temple visit, the Prime Minister addressed two separate election rallies today at Vemulawada and Warangal. He will be attending a rally in Annamayya district followed by a roadshow in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, later in the day.

He also greeted the devotees outside the temple after offering prayers.

The Prime Minister arrived in Telangana on Tuesday night and stayed at the Raj Bhavan.