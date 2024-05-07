'Congress Wanted To Reverse Supreme Court's Decision on Ram Mandir': PM Modi's Big Charge

Advertisement

New Delhi: Leading Bharatiya Janata Party's charge against the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the Congress party wished to reverse the Ayodhya judgement of Supreme Court which paved the way for construction of Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir. PM Modi, while addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district said that one of the former Congress leaders had revealed Congress' plan on Ram Mandir.

Prime Minister said that Congress wanted to reverse the Ayodhya judgement in the same manner as former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and his cabinet reversed Supreme Court's decision on Shah Bano case. "Another one (former Congress leader) revealed a huge plan. He said that Congress Shehzada wants to reverse the Supreme Court's decision on Ram Temple just like his father reversed the Supreme Court's decision in the Shah Bano case..." said Prime Minister in Khargone rally.

PM's remarks are based on the allegations of former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam. Acharya Pramod said, "I have spent more than 32 years in the Congress and when the Ram Mandir decision came, Rahul Gandhi in a meeting with his close aides said that after the Congress government is formed, they will form a superpower commission and will overturn the Ram Mandir decision just like Rajiv Gandhi overturned the Shah Bano decision."

The former Congress leader said that more leaders will be leaving the Grand Old party after June 4 results. "Whoever is a patriot, a Ram devotee, who believes in Sanatan, cannot stay in Congress. There is a very long list right now, by June 4, more senior leaders are ready to leave the party because whoever talks about this country cannot stay in Congress, whoever sings songs of Pakistan will stay in Congress..." said Acharya Pramod Krishnam.

On November 9, 2019, settling a fractious issue that went back more than a century, a five-judge bench headed by the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi had paved the way for construction of the temple and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot will be found for a mosque in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh. Following this, Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir was constructed in Ayodhya. After pran pratishtha of Ram Lall's idol on January 22, the temple was opened for devotees.

PM said that to understand the intentions of the Congress party, one must ask the leaders who have been a part of the Grand Old party. “To understand Congress' scary intentions and its dangerous conspiracy, you will need to listen to the leaders who have earlier worked with Congress and are now leaving the party. These people who are leaving Congress are breathing fresh air and saying 'Enough is enough'. One woman said that she was tortured so much for going to the Ram Temple, that she had to leave Congress,” said PM in an apparent reference to Radhika Khera.

