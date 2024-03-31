BREAKING: PM Modi Slams Congress for 'Giving Away' Katchatheevu, Calls it 'Shocking'

Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, March 31, mounted an attack on the Congress party accusing the consecutive governments of ‘givng away’ the Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka.

PM Modi's attack on the Congress is based on a Right to Information (RTI) application which revealed how the then Congress government-led by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi handed over Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka in 1974.

“Eye opening and startling! New facts reveal how Congress callously gave away #Katchatheevu. This has angered every Indian and reaffirmed in people’s minds- we can’t ever trust Congress! Weakening India’s unity, integrity and interests has been Congress’ way of working for 75 years and counting,” said PM Modi in a post on X.



The RTI application mentioned by the Prime Minister also cites first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's comments on the issue, a source of dispute between India and Lanka, that he would have no hesitation in giving up claims on the island.

Times When PM Modi Spoke of Katchatheevu

This is not the first time that the Prime Minister has slammed the Congress over Katchatheevu. Last year in August, PM Modi spoke over Katchatheevu in the Parliament his reply to a debate on a no-confidence motion. The prime minister said the DMK government in Tamil Nadu keeps writing to him urging to bring Katchatheevu back to India.

"Katchatheevu is an island between Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka. Somebody gave it to another country. It happened under the leadership of Indira Gandhi," said PM Modi in Parliament. "Wasn't that part of Maa Bharati there?" PM Modi asked adding “These people divided mother India into three parts for politics..”

The Issue Surounding Katchatheevu

Katchatheevu is an island, located between Rameswaram (India) and Sri Lanka. It was traditionally used by both Sri Lankan and Indian fishermen.

But, in 1974, then prime minister Indira Gandhi accepted Katchatheevu as Sri Lankan territory under the "Indo-Sri Lankan Maritime agreement".