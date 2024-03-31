BREAKING: PM Modi Slams Congress for 'Giving Away' Katchatheevu, Calls it 'Shocking'

Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, March 31, mounted an attack on the Congress party accusing the consecutive governments of ‘givng away’ the Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka.

PM Modi's attack on the Congress is based on an Right to Information (RTI) application which revealed how the then Congress government-led by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi handed over Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka in 1974.

“Eye opening and startling! New facts reveal how Congress callously gave away #Katchatheevu. This has angered every Indian and reaffirmed in people’s minds- we can’t ever trust Congress! Weakening India’s unity, integrity and interests has been Congress’ way of working for 75 years and counting,” said PM Modi in a post on X.



(This is a breaking copy…)