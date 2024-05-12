Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday a scathing attack on Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar over his 'Pakistan has atom bomb' remark and accused the party of "finding ways" of scaring the people, adding that 'yeh mare pade log, desh ke mann ko bhi maar rahe hain' (These dead people are also trying to kill the soul of the country).

Addressing a public rally in Odisha's Kandhamal, PM Modi also took a jab at Pakistan's economic situation, saying while the "country had atom bombs", it was looking for someone to sell them but was unable to do so due to their poor quality.

Advertisement

PM Modi stated, "Time and again, Congress tries to scare its own country. They repeatedly try to frighten us, warning about Pakistan's atomic bomb. However, Pakistan is struggling to manage its own situation. They're even trying to sell their bombs, but no one wants to buy them because of their poor quality."

He further asserted that the people of Jammu and Kashmir faced terrorism for 60 years because of Congress.

Advertisement

"Due to this attitude of Congress, the people of Jammu and Kashmir faced terrorism for 60 years and the nation witnessed several terror attacks. Nation will never forget that they used to have meetings with terrorist organisations. They didn't dare to initiate an investigation against them after the 26/11 attack because they did not have the guts to take action against the terrorists involved in the attack. The people of the INDI alliance used to think that their vote bank would get affected," he said.

"India has made up their mind that the NDA will cross 400 (in Lok Sabha). The people of Congress must note that the country has now decided that on June 4, they won't get the seats that are needed to be the opposition, they will be limited below 50 seats," he said.

Advertisement

What did Mani Shankar Aiyar say?

In an April 15 interview that has gone viral now, Aiyar sparked a controversy when he said that Pakistan is a respected nation that also possesses an atom bomb so India must enter into a dialogue with them. Aiyar further said there have been no efforts from India to reach out to Pakistan in the last ten years.

Advertisement

"They are also a sovereign country (Pakistan). They are a respected nation. You can talk tough with them (Pakistan). But start the dialogue. You are walking with a gun which yielded you nothing. Tensions are escalating. And if a mad person comes there, what will happen to the nation? They have an atom bomb. We also possess the atomic bomb. But if a mad person detonates our bomb at Lahore station, so within eight seconds, eight moments, its radioactivity will reach Amritsar," Aiyar said.

He added, "So you should prevent the use of atomic bombs. But, if you start a dialogue with them (Pakistan) and encourage them (by considering them as), then they should start thinking about their atomic bomb. But if you snub them, then a mad person will come and detonate the bomb. Then what will happen?"

