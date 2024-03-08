Is Lok Sabha Chunav Mein Bhi Safai Hone Wali Hai: PM Attacks Opposition at Creators Award

Advertisement

New Delhi: While presenting the first ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday, March 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at the Opposition parties. While awarding Malhar Kalambe, the Prime Minister said that there would be clean-ups in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as well.

Malhar Kalambe received the first National Creators Award in the 'Swachhta Ambassador' category. As he received the award, Kalambe expressed his willingness to work with the PM in a cleanliness drive. Assuring him of an opportunity very soon, the Prime Minister said, “Har prakaar ki safai mein kaam aa sakta hai, iss chunaav mein bhi safai hone wali hai (In this polls too there is going to be a clean sweep)."

The Prime Minister asked Kalambe to eat properly as he looks very thin. PM Modi appreciated Malhar Kalambe's initiative ‘Beach Plus’. “He doesn't take up the cleanliness drives for tokenism, he is actually consistent with his work,” said the Prime Minister.

#WATCH | Delhi: Upon awarding the Swachhta Ambassador Award to Malhar Kalambe at the first-ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "...Har prakaar ki safai mein kaam aa sakta hai, iss chunaav mein bhi safai hone wali hai..."

India's First National Creators Award

The Prime Minister on Friday presented the first-ever National Creators Award across 20 categories at Bharat Mandapam.

The National Creators Award aims to recognize excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, gaming, among others.

