New Delhi; Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party during his election rally in Rajasthan 's Tonk-Sawai Madhopur on Tuesday, April 23. PM Modi alleged that the Congress party tried to extend reservation on the basis of religion and implement reservation for minority, snatching away the rights of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Communities. He said that the Congress party and its governments never followed the Constitution inscribed by Babasaheb Dr. BR Ambedkar.

“The truth is that when the Congress was in power, they wanted to give separate reservation to their special vote bank by breaking into the reservation of Dalits and backward classes. As soon as the Congress formed the government at the Centre in 2004, one of its first tasks was to reduce the SC/ST reservation in Andhra Pradesh and give reservation to Muslims. Whereas the Constitution is completely against this," said Prime Minister Modi in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur.

“Between 2004 and 2010, Congress tried four times to implement Muslim reservations in Andhra Pradesh . However, due to legal hurdles and awareness of the Supreme Court, they could not fulfil his plans. In 2011, Congress tried to implement it across the country. They snatched the rights given to SC/ST and OBC and gave them to others for vote bank politics. Congress made all these efforts knowing that all this was against the basic spirit of the Constitution,” said the PM.

“Congress party has toyed with the Constitution of the country. When the Constitution was drafted, reservation based on religion was opposed, so that SC, ST and OBC castes could get protection, said the PM,” adding that he is aware of the Constitution and understands it well. "Modi is giving you a guarantee with an open heart that reservation for Dalits and backward tribals will neither end nor will it be allowed to be divided in the name of religion," he said.

Listening to Hanuman Chalisa is difficult under Cong govt: PM

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, PM charged that it is difficult to follow one's faith under Congress rule. "Even listening to Hanuman Chalisa becomes crime under Congress rule," he said. He was referring to the recent incident in Karnataka where youth was attacked for listening to Hanuman Chalisa.

Congress' Eye is on Streedhan: PM

Referring to the 'redistribution of wealth' remarks made by him at a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sunday, the prime minister said it has angered the Congress and INDI Alliance so much that they have started "abusing" Modi everywhere "I have put forth the truth before the country that Congress is hatching a deep conspiracy to snatch your wealth and distribute it among the 'select' people," he said at a rally in Tonk. "It is written in their manifesto that they will survey the wealth. Their leader had said in a speech that X-ray of wealth will be done," he said, adding, "When Modi exposed the secret, your hidden agenda came out and you are trembling".

"Two-three days ago, I exposed this vote bank politics of Congress as appeasement politics; this has angered Congress and its INDI Alliance so much that they have started abusing Modi everywhere," he said while asking "why the Congress is scared of the truth and hiding its policies".

