Family Politics, Corruption, Anti-Tamil Culture: PM Hits Out At DMK, Rakes Up Katchatheevu

PM Modi's Vellore Rally: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, April 10, slammed the ruling DMK during a rally at Vellore, Tamil Nadu. PM Narendra Modi said that to contest elections from the DMK there are three criteria- family politics, corruption and anti-Tamil culture, accusing Stalin's party of crippling Tamil Nadu's growth.

“DMK wants to keep Tamil Nadu trapped in old thinking, old politics, the whole DMK has become a company of a family. Due to DMK's family politics, the youth of Tamil Nadu are not getting a chance to move ahead. There are three main criteria to contest elections from DMK and move ahead in DMK. Three main criteria are-family politics, corruption and anti-Tamil culture,” said PM Modi while addressing an election rally in Vellore.

PM Modi accused the DMK of protecting sand mafias in the state, alleging that they caused a huge loss to the state. “Whose protection do these drug mafias have?” asked PM Modi attacking DMK on corruption charges.

"DMK Party makes people fight in the name of region, religion and caste. DMK knows that the day people understand the politics of divide and rule, DMK will not get a single vote. That is why they make people fight among themselves for votes, I have also decided that I will continue to expose this decades-old dangerous politics of DMK," said PM Modi.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu. On Tuesday, he held a road show in Chennai with Annamalai and Tamilisai Soundarajan. On Tuesday, PM Modi addressed the Vellore rally in support of NDA candidates- Soumya Anbumani, wife of PMK president and Rajya Sabha MP, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, is fighting from Dharmapuri.

Later, in the day PM Modi will be addressing a rally in Mettupalayam (Coimbatore) in support of BJP candidate and Tamil Nadu's party chief K Annamalai.

