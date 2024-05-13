Advertisement

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Bihar to lead BJP's election campaign in the state, visited the Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib in Patna on Monday. PM Modi paid obeisance at the holy shrine. He was also seen offering seva (serving food to people) at the Patna Sahib Gurudwara.

Visuals have emerged from the gurudwara where he can be seen serving food to a group of devotees, while donning a saffron turban. The Prime Minister also cooked food in the service kitchen before serving the 'langar' (community feast). Elaborate security arrangements were put in place in view of the PM's visit.

Advertisement

Takhat Sri Patna Sahib also known as Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib, is one of the five takhats of the Sikhs, located in the state capital. The construction of the takhat was commissioned by Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the 18th century to mark the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh.

Advertisement

Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, was born in Patna, in 1666. He also spent his early years here before moving to Anandpur Sahib.

PM Modi shared the visuals from his visit to the holy shrine on X with a caption that read, “Prayed at Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib this morning. Felt truly blessed to experience divinity, serenity and rich history of this sacred place. This Gurudwara has a close link with Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Our Government had the honour of marking his 350th Parkash Utsav in a grand manner. May the teachings of the Sikh Gurus continue to inspire and guide us all(sic).”

Advertisement



PM Modi was honoured with a Samman Patra at the Patna Sahib Gurudwara, earlier today.

Prayed at Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib this morning. Felt truly blessed to experience divinity, serenity and rich history of this sacred place. This Gurudwara has a close link with Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Our Government had the honour of marking his 350th Parkash Utsav… pic.twitter.com/IsHGKxCBSm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

'PM Personified His Idea of 'Tan Samarpit, Mann...'

Responding to PM's visit to the shrine, Union Minister Ashwini Choubey said, "... Our Pradhan Sewak Narendra Modi visited this holy place and paid his respects to Guru Gobind Singh and also offered 'sewa'. He has personified his idea of 'Tan samarpit, mann samarpit, aur ye jivan samarpit'..."

Advertisement

The PM visited Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib a day after holding a roadshow in the state capital. The PM was scheduled to address election rallies in favour of NDA nominees in Hajipur, Muzaffarpur and Saran on Monday. He will also hold a mega roadshow in UP’s Varanasi later in the day.

The fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections is underway across 10 states/Union Territories on 96 seats.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

