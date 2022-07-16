AAP To Back Opposition Candidate Yashwant Sinha; 'We Respect Droupadi Murmu But...'

After keeping its cards close to the chest, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to support Opposition's Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha. Confirming the development, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday announced that while the Arvind Kejriwal-led party respected NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu, they had decided to extend support to Sinha.

"AAP will support Opposition's Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha. We respect Droupadi Murmu but we will vote for Yashwant Sinha," says AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

The move comes after the political advisory committee (PAC) of AAP met at Saturday noon to decide on its support in the Presidential election. Sources revealed that the meeting was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other members of the PAC, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Punjab MP Raghav Chadha, and MLA Atishi, among others. The AAP, which is the only non-BJP, non-Congress outfit with governments in two states -- Delhi and Punjab has 10 Rajya Sabha MPs, including three from Delhi.

Race to Rashtrapati Bhavan

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, NDA's Droupadi Murmu will face off with joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in an election on July 18 to fill this impending vacancy. With the support of several regional parties like the BJD, the YSRCP, the BSP, the AIADMK, the TDP, the Shiromani Akali Dal, the Shiv Sena, the JMM, the JD(S) Rajbhar's SBSP, Shivpal Yadav's PSP, and Raja Bhaiya's Jansatta Dal Loktantrik among others, NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu's vote share is likely to reach nearly two-thirds and go past 61%.

The President will be elected by the Electoral College comprising elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot on Monday, July 18. The counting of votes will be on July 21. Nominated MPs and MLCs of various states are not eligible to participate in this election. After being elected, Droupadi Murmu will be the first president who was born post-independence and the first tribal woman to occupy the top Constitutional post. She has previously served as the ninth Governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021.