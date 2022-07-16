Akhilesh Yadav Gets Pulled Up By Shivpal For Backing Yashwant Sinha 'who Insulted Netaji'

With the day for the Presidential election closing in, there has emerged division in the Samajwadi Party's first family - the Yadav clan - over support to Yashwant Sinha, the face of the Opposition against ruling NDA's Droupadi Murmu. Republic accessed a letter addressed to Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav by his uncle Shivapal Yadav over backing the former Union Minister for the top post.

In the letter, Shivpal Yadav highlighted how Yashwant Sinha is the same person, who insulted the 'Guardian of the Samajwadi Party, the medium of the inspiration and zeal' of the party workers Mulayam Singh Yadav by calling him an agent of Pakistan's spy agency-- Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The letter was written after Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak shared an old newspaper clipping on Twitter that carried Yashwant Sinha's statement referring to Mulayam Singh Yadav as an 'agent' of ISI.

Keshav Prasad Maurya asked, "SP president Akhilesh Yadav, what will you say about the statement made by the person you are supporting for the post of president on Mulayam Singh Yadav!" Brajesh Pathak also shared the news clipping on the microblogging website and wrote, "By supporting the person who called Mulayam Singh Yadav an ISI agent, Akhilesh Yadav has once again presented the 'sanskar' of the SP before the state."

'I am saddened and in guilt': Shivpal

"I am saddened and in guilt to say that the Samajwadis, who once at the disrespect of Netaji used to start fuming, the people from the same lineage are today supporting the person who insulted him, for the Presidential post. It has started to feel that the whole party has become a subject of mockery," Shivpal Yadav wrote in his letter.

"Dear Akhilesh Ji, I know my boundaries, you are the chief of the party, and so, it is my suggestion that keeping in mind these points you rethink the decision once again," Shivpal further said in the letter to Akhilesh Yadav.

The distance between the uncle-nephew duo has been widening ever since the former was not invited to the meeting of newly elected SP MLAs on March 26, after the Assembly elections. Shivpal Yadav had contested the recent state polls on the bicycle symbol and had even won the Jaswantnagar seat for the party.