Anurag Thakur Congratulates Droupadi Murmu; 'Every Community Getting Equal Representation'

Droupadi Murmu won the presidential elections after defeating the joint-opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha on Thursday, July 21. Speaking about this, Union Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated Murmu for her landslide victory and exuded confidence that she will be one of the presidents of India. Anurag Thakur further added that the President-elect has risen to ranks despite hardships, through her perseverance.

Notably, Droupadi Murmu was born on June 20, 1958, to the Late Biranchi Narayan Tudu and is from one of Odisha's most rural and undeveloped areas. Despite the challenges she faced growing up, Murmu finished schooling and launched her career by working without pay as an Honorary Assistant Teacher at Shri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre in Rairangpur from 1994 to 1997. Murmu's involvement in politics began in 1997 when she was elected a Councilor. She was chosen to serve as the Rairangpur National Advisory Council's Vice-chairman.

Later, Murmu was elected as MLA on BJP's ticket in Odisha. The Legislative Assembly of Odisha presented her with the "Nilakanth Award for The Best MLA of the Year 2007". Droupadi Murmu took office of Governor of Jharkhand in 2015 and served in that position through 2021. Murmu's name will go down in history as the first female governor, as well as the first Odia woman and tribal leader, to be appointed governor of an Indian state and serve for the entire term of her position. Now, yet again Murmu scripted history as she is set to be India's first tribal woman President.

Anurag Thakur said, "Droupadi Murmu who comes from a tribal community is going to be the President of India. It is only possible when the country is moving forward. Every community is getting equal representation in Narendra Modi's India."

After the third round of voting, Murmu had reached the halfway point in the total vote weights and was on track to win the electoral college with a margin greater than that of her predecessor, President Ram Nath Kovind, who had received 65.65% votes. The tenure of the incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24 post which Murmu will shift to Raisina Hills and take command as the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian forces.

Race to Raisina Hills

The winner needs to receive at least 5,43,216 votes due to the total number of electors' votes being 10,86,431. The electoral college had the BJP and its allies making up 48% when Droupadi Murmu was declared the candidate, indicating that they needed the backing of a few more parties to win. The unified opposition selected Yashwant Sinha, a former BJP politician who is now a TMC leader, to challenge Murmu.

In the first round of voting, Murmu earned the support of 540 MPs, whereas Yashwant Sinha only received the votes of 208 MPs. As a result, Murmu received 3,78,000 votes overall compared to Sinha's 1,45,600. Votes from 10 states were counted in the second round, and Murmu won with 1,349 votes totalling 4,83,299 and Yashwant Sinha with 537 votes totalling 1,89,876. Murmu received 812 of the 1,333 votes cast in the third round, while Sinha received 531. As a result of the vote totals accumulated, Droupadi Murmu reached the halfway point.

