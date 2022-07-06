BJP Netas Attend Core Committee Meeting At Fadnavis' Residence Ahead Of Presidential Polls

In a recent development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Monday night were seen leaving the residence of the party leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after attending the party core committee meeting. Reportedly, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and CT Ravi were also present during the meeting.

Speaking to the media, Maharashtra BJP leader Girish Mahajan said, “The party core committee meeting was regarding the presidential polls as NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to come in the state on July 14. No talks happened on cabinet expansion.”

Cabinet expansion will be done soon: Devendra Fadnavis

A day after the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government won the trust vote in the Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state cabinet expansion will be done soon.

Speaking to reporters at the Nagpur airport on Tuesday, Fadnavis expressed his determination toward the development of the state's Vidarbha region. "The cabinet expansion will be done soon," Fadnavis said.

On his arrival to his hometown Nagpur following the formation of the new government in the state, BJP workers accorded a grand welcome to the deputy CM, who was accompanied by his wife Amruta Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, Shinde on Thursday won the crucial floor test in the state Assembly on the last day of the two-day special session of the House. In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it. Three legislators abstained from voting, while 21 legislators, including Congress’s Ashok Chavan and Vijay Wadettiwar, were absent.

Eknath Shinde took oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra on June 30. Along with him, Devendra Fadnavis also took an oath as Deputy Chief Minister of the state. Both the leaders were administered the oath of service by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.