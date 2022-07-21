BJP Top Brass Lauds India's 1st Tribal President Droupadi Murmu; 'Step Towards Antyodaya'

Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath and JP Nadda lauded Droupadi Murmu and said that a president from the tribal community makes the country proud. It's important to note that Droupadi Murmu is set to become the 15th president of India as, at the end of third round, she had surpassed the half-way mark of the total vote weightages and was set to clock votes even higher than the current president Ram Nath Kovind, who secured 65.65% votes of the electoral college.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Murmu and said that it's a proud moment for the country that a person from a tribal family has become the president of the country. "Coming from a very common tribal family, NDA candidate Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji's election as the President of India is a moment of great pride for the whole country, I congratulate her," he said and also recalled the party's objective of reaching Antyodaya, "This victory is a milestone in the direction of realising the resolve of Antyodaya and empowerment of tribal society."

एक अति सामान्य जनजातीय परिवार से आने वाली NDA प्रत्याशी श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी का भारत का राष्ट्रपति चुना जाना पूरे देश के लिए अत्यंत गौरव का पल है, उन्हें बधाई देता हूँ।



यह विजय अन्त्योदय के संकल्प को चरितार्थ करने व जनजातीय समाज के सशक्तिकरण की दिशा में एक मील का पत्थर है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 21, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated Droupadi Murmu on the historic win and stated her win as a step towards creation of 'New India' and realisation of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. He tweeted and said, "Heartiest congratulations to NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu for a huge and historic win. Your win is a realisation of the spirit of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat and the public confidence in the all-inclusiveness of 'New India' Bharat Mata ki Jai."

भारत के मा. राष्ट्रपति पद हेतु NDA की प्रत्याशी श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी को विराट और ऐतिहासिक विजय की हार्दिक बधाई।



आपकी विजय 'नए भारत' के सर्वसमावेशी व सर्वस्पर्शी स्वरूप के प्रति अपार जन-विश्वास और 'एक भारत-श्रेष्ठ भारत' भाव की जीवंत तस्वीर है।



भारत माता की जय। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 21, 2022

BJP national President JP Nadda said that a person hailing from the tribal community becoming the president of the country is a proud moment for the nation. "Hearty congratulations to Droupadi Murmu ji on being elected as the 15th President of the country. A woman from the tribal society becoming president of the country is a golden moment for the country, I am sure that the nation will get immense benefits from your experience and efficiency in administrative and social work."

आदरणीया श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी को देश के 15वें राष्ट्रपति के रूप में चुने जाने पर हार्दिक बधाई।

जनजातीय समाज की महिला का राष्ट्रपति पद तक पहुँचना,देश के लिए स्वर्णिम क्षण हैं,मुझे विश्वास है कि आपके प्रशासनिक व सामाजिक कार्यो की दक्षता व अनुभव से राष्ट्र को अप्रतिम लाभ मिलेगा। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 21, 2022

Image: PTI