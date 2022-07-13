Congress Laments Sena Backing Droupadi Murmu; 'Veering Away From Coalition Dharma'

Congress' Milind Deora accused Shiv Sena of violating the path of coalition by backing NDA's presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu and the stand taken on seat redrawing for BMC polls. Notably, Shiv Sena on July 12 announced the support for NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu. Moreover, Deora had also earlier alleged the Shiv Sena of ‘gerrymandering’ - redrawing the boundaries of the electoral constituency to suit a particular party.

Commenting on Shiv Sena's decision to support Droupadi Murmu, Milind Deora said, "I am not aware on why Shiv Sena took a U-Turn suddenly. They must have their own compulsions and that is for them to clarify. But a party, which is in a coalition must adhere to Coalition dharma and it is unfortunate, whether it’s the presidential election, whether it is the redrawing of constituencies in Mumbai that a party is veering away from its coalition dharma."

Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray supports NDA Presidential nominee

Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray on July 12 endorsed NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu for the highest constitutional post, whereas the MVA has thrown its weight behind opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut, supporting the party’s decision, issued a clarification of sorts for not going with Yashwant Sinha, and said the party’s decision was taken on the basis of public sentiment.

"Even if it is true that there is a need to strengthen the opposition parties in the country, we have to take a decision in case of such elections based on public sentiments. We had backed Pratibha Patil and didn't give support to the NDA candidate in the past. She was the first woman from Maharashtra (to become the President). We backed Pranab Mukherjee too".

Milind Deora accuses Shiv Sena of gerrymandering

Congress leader Deora on July 13 appealed Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to nullify the ward delimitation and reservation conducted under the MVA government, accusing the redrawing of wards was done to favour the Shiv Sena.

The Congress leader stated, over 800 letters were sent against the delimitation. He said that in 20 out of 30 seats won by Congress in 2017, the ward boundaries were deliberately redrawn in a wrong manner, which will have an adverse result for the Congress.

