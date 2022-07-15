Congress Left Red-faced Over JMM's Support To NDA Candidate Droupadi Murmu

Ranchi, Jul 15 (PTI) The Congress, a member of the ruling UPA in Jharkhand, has been left red-faced after dominant partner JMM announced its support for the NDA candidate in the coming presidential poll amidst speculations in political circles about the tribal party's growing closeness to the BJP.

The UPA partners Congress and RJD are backing opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, a son of the soil for Jharkhand, in the July 18presidential poll and JMM had initially given its nod to his candidature.

But Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, a tribal party, was caught in an obvious bind when NDA announced the name of Droupadi Murmu, who if she wins, will be the first tribal woman president of the country.

Murmu and Soren are both tribal leaders and belong to the Santhal ethnic group which has a sizeable population in Jharkhand and in neighbouring Odisha, from where she hails.

Some analysts said JMM was in a dilemma whether to back the "son of the soil" or a "fellow tribal".

The JMM decision to support Murmu came at a time when Hemant Soren, its executive president and Jharkhand chief minister, is facing legal proceeding before Jharkhand High Court in a case of office of profit in a mine lease and alleged money laundering issues. Besides, the Election Commission has fixed August 5 as the next date of hearing in the mine lease case in which the BJP has sought his disqualification as an MLA under Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Not much was left to the imagination about the growing closeness after pictures of Soren extending a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his July 12 Jharkhand visit to unveil projects worth over Rs 16,800 crore went viral. Soren had himself taken stock of the preparations for the visit.

"Jharkhand will turn into a leading state soon in the next five to seven years if we get continuous support from the Centre," Soren had said sharing the stage with the PM, while his party's posters and placards welcoming Modi dotted Deoghar, where Modi inaugurated the state's second airport.

Soren had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other NDA leaders in New Delhi on June 27 but had skipped the nomination by Sinha. Though the outcome of his meeting with Shah was not announced, it was officially said "Important issues concerning the state" were discussed.

On July 4 Soren had extended a warm welcome to Murmu, a former governor of Jharkhand, when she arrived in Ranchi to garner support from its MLAs and MPs.

JMM insiders said the final decision to support Murmu is the outcome of the "bonhomie" during the prime minister's visit.

Asked for his comments, Congress state unit president Rajesh Thakur told PTI, "As a coalition partner we expected JMM to support the UPA candidate. But it is free to take its own decision. It will not adversely impact the alliance, which was formed in the state only to contest the Assembly election and not for any other matter, including the voting in the presidential election." He had earlier said that if the JMM does not support Sinha it will not send across a good message to the people of Jharkhand.

A Congress leader said on condition of anonymity that the "bonhomie" between JMM and BJP is "simply to find an escape from the ongoing probes against Soren".

Another leader said cross-voting by a few Congress legislators may take place in Jharkhand as the naming of a tribal for the top constitutional post is seen by some as "a historical step." While Murmu's victory is ensured even without JMM's support, the declaration of support for her by Soren is a shot in the arm for the NDA. BJP, the main opposition in Jharkhand, has welcomed JMM's decision to support Murmu.

"Thanks to Dishom Guru Shri Shibu Soren Ji and Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @Hemant Soren Ji," Union Minister and former Jharkhand chief minister Arjun Munda said in a tweet.

Of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand, the BJP has 11 and the JMM, Congress and All Jharkhand Students Union have one each.

Among the six Rajya Sabha MPs from the state, one is from the Congress, two from JMM and three from the saffron party.

In the 81-member state assembly, the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance has a combined strength of 48. JMM alone has 30 seats.

The BJP has 26 legislators, including Babulal Marandi, the former JVM-P chief who joined the saffron camp after the 2019 assembly elections.

