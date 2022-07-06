As the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the next Vice-Presidential polls, Congress is all ready to take a step forward to find a joint candidate of Opposition parties, as per sources. The grand old party has given the responsibility to its Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Malikarjun Kharge of reaching out to opposition parties to select a candidate for the election for the Vice President post.

As per the party sources, a meeting will be called soon, but before that party wants to make a list of probable candidates from the opposition with mutual consensus. On being asked whether the candidate will be from Congress, the top source stated that it's not necessary, the candidate can be from another party too but the first and foremost condition is consensus.

However, till now National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has not announced its candidate for the above election. It is pertinent to mention that the opposition parties have jointly appointed Yashwant Sinha as a Presidential candidate who will compete with BJP-led NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu. The Presidential polls will take place on July 18.

Vice-Presidential Election To Be Held On August 6

On June 29, the Election Commission announced that the next Vice-Presidential election will be held on 6 August 2022. The EC further informed that the counting of the votes will also be held on the same day. The last date for nominations is July 19, the Commission added.

The Vice President is elected by an electoral college where Members of Parliament from both Houses of Parliament - Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha - will cast their vote. The voting is done by secret ballot.

The term of office of the 13th Vice-President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu will end on 10 August 2022. As per Article 68 of the Constitution of India, "an election to fill a vacancy caused by the expiration of the term of office of Vice-President shall be completed before the expiration of the term".

(Image: PTI)