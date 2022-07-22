'Could Have Got 37 Votes': Assam Congress Leader Admits Cross-voting In Presidential Polls

A day after the announcement of the results of the Presidential election, 'cross voting' was admitted by the Opposition in Assam on Friday. In a video, Leader of Opposition, and Congress leader Debabrata Saikia said that despite there being a possibility of the Opposition face Yashwant Sinha getting 37 votes, only 20 votes were cast in his favour as against 104 votes of Droupadi Murmu, the NDA candidate in the 126 member assembly. 2 of the legislatures were absent.

"Congress alone had 24 members...So, it is apparent that at least four of our colleagues did not vote, and it may be more if the Opposition parties claim that their members have voted for the opposition candidate. It may be 5,6,7, I don't know the number, anyway, it was a secret ballot," Saikia said.

'BJP responsible for this'

Calling the cross-voting 'unfortunate', Saikia outrightly blamed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for such kind of 'dirty politics where there is no ethics, no transparency'. The Leader of Opposition also dragged Himanata Biswa Sarma, the Leader of the Assembly in the state, saying, "Our CM is often quoted as saying that the Opposition MLAs 'do not have any power, they cannot even give a role sanction, it is the government that sanctions' the role for them."

"When such things happen, such statements are made, then I think some Opposition MLAs due to lack of development in the constituencies fall into the trap of the CM," he said, adding that he was 'solely responsible for the decaying of democracy and for the largescale cross-voting of the MLAs' in the Presidential elections.

CM Himanta highlights Murmu got '104 votes, despite BJP having 79 MLAs'

Earlier the day, Sarma took to Twitter saying, “Droupadi Murmu polled 104 votes compared to NDA’s original strength of 79 in the 126 member Assam Assembly. 2 absent. My heartfelt gratitude to the people of Assam for reposing their faith in the NDA’s Presidential candidate & wholeheartedly joining this historic moment.”

My heartfelt gratitude to the people of Assam for reposing their faith in the NDA’s Presidential candidate & wholeheartedly joining this historic moment. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 21, 2022

Even though the results of the Presidential elections were clear after the third round, the fourth and final round declared Murmu as the winner with 64% votes cast as against Opposition candidate Sinha's 36% votes. The Returning Officer of the election PC Mody, after the completion of counting, informed that Murmu got 6,76,803 votes while Sinha only got 3,80,177 votes. Murmu will take the oath of office on July 25, a day after President Ram Nath Kovind’s tenure ends.