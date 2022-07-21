Dalai Lama Pens Congratulatory Note To Droupadi Murmu; Expresses 'deep Respect For India'

Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama, extended his greetings and congratulated Droupadi Murmu on her victory in the Presidential elections. In an official statement, the Dalai Lama heaped praises on India and its people for their hospitality and underscored Murmu's elections as the new President at a time when India is being recognised on the global stage. Referring to himself as a "son of India", the exiled Buddhist leader expressed his confidence that Murmu would do her best to consolidate India's strength to make ensure a peaceful world.

Dalai Lama hails India's wisdom; motivates Murmu

In his heartfelt message, he expressed his gratefulness to the Indian Government for sheltering him for over six decades and hailed India's role in shaping his thinking. He even underscored the principles of ‘Karuna’ and ‘Ahimsa’ endorsed by Mahatma Gandhi, adding that it "has the potential to engender peace within individuals and the world at large". The Dalai Lama further said that the Buddhist culture is deep-rooted in the traditions of reasoning and analysis, which is a gift of scholars of the Nalanda University.

In his statement, the 87-year-old remarked that India is the best place to develop emotional hygiene through education that is free from being materialistic while attaining peace of mind. "I am committed to continuing this effort to create greater awareness and interest of this treasure, particularly the power of compassion, among Indian brothers and sisters, and also to share it with the world", his statement further read.

Further, he thanked the Indian government for its support in preserving his identity and that of the Tibetan people along with their ancient Buddhist culture. "I would like to take this opportunity once again to express our deep gratitude through you, to the Government and the people of India, for the warm hospitality we have been granted for more than six decades", he concluded his message.

Droupadi set to become India's 15th President

Murmu defeated TMC leader Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential elections 2022 and is set to become the 15th President of India. She registered a landslide victory over her opponent and has cleared her path to succeed Ram Nath Kovind who will vacate the President's post on July 24. Following her massive victory, several opposition leaders took to Twitter and congratulated the second-ever female President of India.