Droupadi Murmu Becomes 15th President Of India With 64% Votes Over Yashwant Sinha's 36%

Even though the results of the Presidential elections were clear after the third round, the fourth and final round declared Droupadi Murmu as the winner with 64% votes cast as against Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha's 36% votes. The Returning Officer of the election PC Mody, after the completion of counting, informed that Murmu got 6,76,803 votes while Sinha only got 3,80,177 votes.

To win, a candidate needed 5,43,216 votes out of the total votes of 10,86,431, which Murmu exceeded by a margin of 1,33,587 votes and went on to get elected as the 15th President of India. In Murmu, India has found its first tribal woman President. Also, the second woman President, after Pratibha Devisingh Patil, who held the post between July 25, 2007 and July 2012.

Congratulatory wishes pour in for Droupadi Murmu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to visit and personally congratulate Murmu after the announcement of the results of the third round of counting in which she had already breached the number of votes required for her election to the coveted post. The Prime Minister also congratulated the new President-elect on social media.

"Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji's life, her early struggles, her rich service and her exemplary success motivates each and every Indian. She has emerged as a ray of hope for our citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and downtrodden. Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has been an outstanding MLA and Minister. She had an excellent tenure as Jharkhand Governor. I am certain she will be an outstanding President who will lead from the front and strengthen India's development journey," the Prime Minister wrote.

Besides PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya among others also sent their wishes to the to-be first citizen of the country.

Murmu is likely to take oath on July 25 with incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind's tenure ending on July 24. A farewell dinner will be hosted for President Kovind on July 22, at 5:30 pm at Hotel Ashoka in New Delhi.

