Celebrations among the supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across India have begun as Droupadi Murmu is inching closer to becoming the first tribal President. Murmu is up against the UPA's Presidential candidate and TMC leader Yashwant Sinha who is significantly lagging behind. After the recently concluded third round of voting, Murmu has bagged 812 votes against Yashwant Sinha (521 votes) with her value of votes standing at 5,77,777 as opposed to Sinha's 2,61,062.

The total value of votes of the electors for the upcoming polls is 10,86,431, and the winner needs to cross the number 5,43,216.

Murmu's hometown celebrates her victory in Odisha

The victory celebrations have begun in Murmu's hometown Rairangpur in Odisha Rairangpur, where the folk artists and tribal dancers have stepped out in huge crowds. Ahead of the announcement of the results, laddus are also being prepared and the hoardings with Murmu as the next President have also been put up.

#LIVE | As leads indicate #PresidentMurmu, Republic TV reports from her native village in Odisha amid massive celebrations. Tune in for the rolling coverage here - https://t.co/sbCoDnjnz3… pic.twitter.com/6rTBHW1O9O — Republic (@republic) July 21, 2022

Celebrations across India

With Murmu securing a monumental victory, visuals of celebrations from Delhi to West Bengal are surfacing. The BJP headquarters in New Delhi is witnessing a sea of supporters who gathered with flags of India and the saffron party along with banners congratulating Murmu. BJP members in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi also took to the streets with crackers and distributed sweets among themselves.

#WATCH | A large crowd gathers outside BJP Headquarters in Delhi in celebration, as NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu gets closer to victory. pic.twitter.com/4YUMAE7m2N — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022

#WATCH | Folk artists perform a tribal dance at Mother Teresa Crescent Road in Delhi, to celebrate as NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu leads against Opposition's Yashwant Sinha after the end of the first round of counting. pic.twitter.com/wHQlpQmzwE — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022

Several folk artists also arrived at the location and performed a tribal dance outside the BJP headquarters reflecting the significance of Murmu's landslide victory. In Jharkhand too, BJP members were seen swaying during a victory dance and bursting crackers as part of the celebrations. Earlier today, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari attended a rally in West Bengal's Jhargram. He said a large number of tribals joined the celebrations.

As Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji inches towards a landslide victory, to be elected as the 15th President of the Republic of India; participated in the pre-victory celebrations at Jhargram. A large number of Tribal sisters & brothers joined us on this special occasion. pic.twitter.com/OlB4J6v5eT — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) July 21, 2022

A similar rally was also carried out in Assam which was attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. "Took part in a rally to celebrate the grand victory of NDA's Presidential candidate Hon'ble Smt Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her victory reflects Adarniya PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji-led NDA Govt's commitment for tribal rights and naari shakti", CM Sarma wrote in his tweet. Earlier, Sarma had also predicted that Murmu would emerge victorious by a huge margin and called this a "historic moment" for the people of India.