Droupadi Murmu Becomes New President Of India; Here's How She Will Be Appointed To Office

After winning the presidential election of 2022, President-elect Droupadi Murmu made history by becoming the country's first tribal and second woman President. Notably, President-elect Droupadi Murmu will soon take oath to become the 15th President of India.

Here's how Droupadi Murmu will be appointed as the 15th President of India

The Returning officer (RO) of the Presidential elections will first issue the certificate of victory to Droupadi Murmu. Notably, Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody has already been appointed as the RO for the 2022 Presidential election. PC Moddy will give the certificate of victory to Murmu.

After this, the president-elect will then be scheduled to take an oath or affirmation to protect, preserve and defend the constitution of India as President Ram Nath Kovind's tenure ends on July 24. The Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana will administer the oath of office under Article 60 of the Indian Constitution. According to Article 60, "Every President and every person acting as President or discharging the functions of the President shall, before entering upon his office, make and subscribe in the presence of the Chief Justice of India or, in his absence, the senior most Judge of the Supreme Court available, an oath or affirmation."

Notably, the oath-taking ceremony will take place in the historic central hall of the Parliament which will be attended by Vice President, Prime Minister, other ministers and several politicians as well as diplomats, according to the previous traditions. After CJI administers the oath of office to Murmu under Article 60, she will exchange seats with Ram Nath Kovind, becoming the President of India for the next five years. A 21-gun salute will be fired in honour of the new President--Droupadi Murmu, after which the new president will shift her belongings to the Raisina Hills.

Image: PTI