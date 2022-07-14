Ahead of the Presidential elections, NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Thursday landed in Mumbai and was welcomed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. She is set to meet the ruling alliance MPs and MLAs as part of her campaign to seek support for her candidature.

As per sources, her meeting is scheduled at The Leela hotel, before which a luncheon has been organised with the parliamentarians and legislators.

It is worth mentioning that on Tuesday, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray announced his party's support for Murmu for the July 18 presidential election, even though its MVA partners - NCP and Congress - have extended their support to Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

Presidential election

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held on July 18. The President will be elected by the electoral college consisting of elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot.

However, the nominated MPs and MLCs of various states are not eligible to participate in this election. The total value of the votes of electors is 10,86,431. While the last date for filing nomination papers was June 29, counting of votes shall take place on July 21. The candidates are required to submit over Rs 15,000 as a deposit and then submit a signed list of 50 proposers and 50 seconders.

For the post of the 15th President of the country, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha filed their nomination on June 24 and June 27 respectively in the presence of top dignitaries.