In a historic mandate, ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu was elected as the 15th President of India on Thursday, July 21. At the end of the third round of vote-counting, she had crossed the half-way mark of total vote weightages and was set to finish even higher than her predecessor President Ram Nath Kovind who had secured 65.65% votes of the electoral college.

In the first round of voting, of the MPs, Murmu received the support of 540 members of parliament (MP) while Yashwant Sinha bagged the votes of only 208. Thus, Murmu received a total vote value of 3,78,000 as compared to Sinha's 1,45,600.

In the second round, ballots were counted for 10 states where Murmu secured 1349 votes having a total vote value of 4,83,299, and Yashwant Sinha 537 votes having a total value of 1,89,876.

In the third round comprising 1333 votes, Murmu secured 812 votes and Sinha, 531. With the vote values thus accumulated, Droupadi Murmu crossed the half-way mark.

With this, Droupadi Murmu has etched her name in history as the first tribal President-elect of India, and the first President-elect from the state of Odisha. She is also only the second woman who will hold the top post after Pratibha Patil, who served as the 12th President of India from 25 July 2007 to July 2012. Murmu is the first president to be born in post-Independent India.

Race to Rashtrapati Bhavan

With the total value of votes of the electors being 10,86,431, the winner needed to bag at least 5,43,216 votes. When Droupadi Murmu was announced as the candidate, BJP and its allies constituted 48% of the electoral college implying that they required the support of a few more parties to sail through. To take on Murmu, the joint Opposition fielded BJP-turned-TMC leader Yashwant Sinha.

However, in the run-up to the Presidential Elections, several Opposition parties began swinging in favor of Murmu instead. From the BJD, YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK, TDP, the Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena, JMM, JD(S) Rajbhar's SBSP, Shivpal Yadav's PSP, and Raja Bhaiya's Jansatta Dal Loktantrik, Opposition outfits began expressing their support to the NDA candidate.

Who is Droupadi Murmu?

Born on June 20, 1958, to Late Biranchi Narayan Tudu, Droupadi Murmu hails from one of the most remote and underdeveloped districts of Odisha. Despite the adversities faced in her childhood, Murmu completed her education and kickstarted her professional career by serving as an Honorary Assistant teacher in Shri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre, Rairangpur, without a salary, from 1994-1997. In 1997, Murmu's stint in the political sphere began with her victory as a Councilor. She was appointed the Vice-chairman of the Rairangpu National Advisory Council.

In subsequent years, Droupadi Murmu was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket twice from the Rairangpur constituency, in 2000 and 2009. In 2007, she was awarded the 'Nilakanth Award for The Best MLA of the year 2007' by the Legislative Assembly of Odisha. During the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and BJP coalition government in Odisha, Murmu served as a minister in the Commerce and Transport department and subsequently in the Fisheries and Animal Resources department between 2000 and 2004.

Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as the Governor of Jharkhand in the year 2015 and held the position till 2021. Even in her tenure as the Jharkhand Governor, Murmu's name goes down as the first female governor as well as the first Odia woman and tribal leader to be named governor of an Indian state and serve for the full term of her office.