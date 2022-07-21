In a key development in the Presidential Elections, Rajya Sabha General Secretary PC Mody on Thursday, July 21 announced that the counting of votes of MPs has concluded. According to Mody, the votes cast by 15 MPs were held invalid. While Droupadi Murmu received the votes of 540 MPs, Yashwant Sinha bagged the votes of only 208 parliamentarians. Thus, Murmu received a total of 3,78,000 votes as compared to Sinha's 1,45,600 votes. Counting of MLA votes in respective states is currently underway.

"Droupadi Murmu has secured 540 votes with a value of 3,78,000 and Yashwant Sinha has secured 208 votes with a value of 1,45,600. A total of 15 votes were invalid. These are figures for Parliament (votes), please wait for next announcement," PC Mody, Secretary General, Rajya Sabha told reporters. This suggests that over 100 MPs outside of the NDA alliance voted to make Murmu the next President.

President Election: Counting of votes ongoing

The vote counting for the presidential elections 2022 began at 11 AM on Thursday following which the results are expected to be declared by evening. With the total value of votes of the electors being 10,86,431, the winner needed to bag at least 5,43,216 votes. When Droupadi Murmu was announced as the candidate, BJP and its allies constituted 48% of the electoral college implying that they required the support of a few more parties to sail through. To take on Murmu, the joint Opposition fielded BJP-turned-TMC leader Yashwant Sinha.

However, in the run-up to the Presidential Elections, several Opposition parties began swinging in favour of Murmu instead. From the BJD, YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK, TDP, the Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena, JMM, JD(S) Rajbhar's SBSP, Shivpal Yadav's PSP, and Raja Bhaiya's Jansatta Dal Loktantrik, Opposition outfits began expressing their support to the NDA candidate.

While Murmu is expected to remain at the edge of gaining a majority, if elected, she will become the first tribal and second woman to be elevated as the 15th President of India. Murmu will also be the first president to be born in post-Independent India.