Droupadi Murmu To Be India's New President: Duties, Power, And Salary Of India's President

After having a clear edge against Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, July 21, won the presidential elections and has been elected as the 15th President of India.

With a comfortable margin against Sinha, Murmu bagged 812 votes and further came out victorious in the race to the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Notably, while the tenure of incumbent president Ram Nath Kovind will end on July 24, Droupadi Murmu will take her oath a day later, on July 25.

The position of the president comes with a lot of duties and responsibilities in addition to certain privileges. Among the endless number of responsibilities concerning administrative, legislative, judicial, military, diplomatic, financial, and emergency-related situations entitled to the President of India, some of the major duties are as follows:

The President holds the power as well as the responsibility to appoint India's Prime Minister.

The President holds the power to appoint the Chief Justice of India.

The President holds the appointing authority for all states and thus can dismiss a Governor if required.

Apart from the aforementioned positions, the President also has the power to appoint many other posts including Ambassadors to foreign countries.

In addition to that, the President of India being the commander-in-chief of all the Indian Armed Forces can at any point declare war or call it off on the basis of the advice of a Council of Ministers by the Prime Minister.

India's Treaties with foreign countries are also signed in the name of the President.

The government's financial budget needs the prior consent of the President before it is introduced in Parliament.

The President can also declare a National/State/Financial Emergency at any point in time if required.

On the other hand, speaking about the salary of the President, he/she gets a salary of Rs 5 lakh per month. Earlier, the salary of the President was Rs 1.5 lakh, but later it was increased by the Government of India in the 2018 Union Budget to Rs 5 lakh per month.

Image: ANI