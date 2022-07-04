In a key development ahead of the presidential elections, National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) presidential candidate and former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Ranchi today. She will be meeting all senior leaders and legislators of the state to seek support for her candidature in the presidential polls.

Notably, the state’s ruling party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has not yet declared whom the party is going to support. UPA candidate Yashwant Sinha and the NDA’s both have spoken to JMM’s executive president and Chief Minister Hemant Soren for their support in the presidential election.

JMM muddled over whom to support for presidential election

The JMM on Monday might announce its decision on whom the party has decided to support. It is pertinent to mention that on June 25, a meeting of JMM leaders including all MLAs and MPs was held under the leadership of its supreme Shibu Soren wherein it was decided that the party’s executive president Hemant Soren will meet the Union Home Minister in Delhi and then the party will decide on extending its support for presidential candidates.

Hemant Soren on June 27 dialled Home Minister Amit Shah and the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi. However, Soren maintained his silence even after the brief meetings.

Notably, all eyes are on JMM as it would interesting to know who the JMM would support in the upcoming presidential elections as its ally UPA has fielded Yashwant Sinha as a candidate, while the candidate hailed from the Santhal community Droupadi Murmu has been nominated by the BJP-led ND. JMM has been pursuing a tribal political plank and the Santhal community has been significant support for the party.

PM Modi lauds Murmu's candidature

JMM president Shibu Soren emerged as a Guruji after agitating against Mahajani Pratjha from Santhal and he spearheaded a separate state movement with the support of Santhals. National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi and joint opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha are the only two contesting candidates for election to the Office of the President after the last date for the withdrawal of candidature ended on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the candidature of the NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and called it historic on the second day of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national executive meeting in Hyderabad. Sources said the Prime Minister spoke very highly about Murmu and her life journey.