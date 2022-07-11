Droupadi Murmu Visits Uttarakhand To Seek Support Of BJP Lawmakers For Presidential Polls

NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu arrived here on Monday to seek the support of BJP lawmakers for the July 18 presidential elections.

Murmu was accorded a warm welcome as she arrived at the Jollygrant Airport by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his cabinet colleagues, BJP MLAs, MPs and a host of party leaders.

Soon after her arrival at the airport, Murmu accompanied by Dhami and others visited the Shaheed Sthal at the collectorate to pay tributes to those who fought for the statehood movement.

आज मुख्यसेवक सदन में आयोजित NDA की राष्ट्रपति पद की उम्मीदवार आदरणीया श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी के समर्थन में माननीय सांसदगणों, मंत्रीगणों व विधायकगणों के साथ बैठक में सम्मिलित हुआ।



इस अवसर पर मैंने श्रीमती मुर्मू जी को आगामी राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में विजय की अग्रिम शुभकामनाएं दी। pic.twitter.com/ry7VuJ3VdP — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) July 11, 2022

She then visited the chief minister’s residence where a cultural programme was organised in her honour.

It was followed by her meeting with BJP MLAs and MPs.

The BJP has 47 members in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly, five MPs in the Lok Sabha and three in the Rajya Sabha from the state.

आज मुख्यमंत्री आवास पर राष्ट्रीय जनतान्त्रिक गठबन्धन (N.D.A.) की राष्ट्रपति पद की उम्मीदवार आदरणीया श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी का हार्दिक स्वागत एवं अभिनन्दन किया। pic.twitter.com/WgtehMRbD1 — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) July 11, 2022

Murmu, who earlier served as the Governor of Jharkhand, is pitted against joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

If elected, she will be the first tribal woman to hold the top constitutional office. PTI ALM RDK